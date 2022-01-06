MSI MEG 271Q gaming monitor was announced by the company at CES 2022. The new monitor comes with Mini LED backlight controls with local dimming, a response time of 1ms, and a refresh rate of 300Hz. The new Mini LED monitor comes with Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate technology, which is also featured on monitors from AOC, Asus, and ViewSonic introduced at CES this year. These new gaming monitors are aimed at e-sports gamers who meed high refresh rates and fast response times.

MSI is yet to reveal pricing for the newly announced MSI MEG 271Q gaming monitor, as well as availability in the US and other markets, including India.

MSI MEG 271Q specifications

The new MSI MEG 271Q gaming monitor is equipped with a 27-inch WQHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) LCD panel with over 1000 Mini LEDs on the backlight unit. The monitor comes with local dimming support and MSI's patented backlight control technology, according to the company. MSI MEG 271Q features the company's Rapid IPS Panel technology, which is designed to reduce motion blur while gaming.

Thanks to powerful new graphics cards from Nvidia (such as the newer RTX 30 series) e-sports gamers can now play their favourite titles at 1440p resolution along with high refresh rates, instead of being limited to 1080p. According to MSI, the 27-inch WQHD resolution offers 32.9 percent more pixels per inch than a regular full-HD monitor. MSI MEG 271Q also supports Nvidia Reflex Analyzer, which can display latency and input delay, allowing users to resolve issues for optimal gameplay.

MSI MEG 271Q comes with Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate support, which offers a variable refresh rate of 0Hz to 300Hz, while the monitor boasts a response time of 1ms. According to the company, the new MSI MEG 271Q gaming monitor offers 97 percent DCI:P3 coverage. The gaming monitor is also VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified for improved colour display and detail, high contrast HDR, and better local dimming.