Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • CES 2022: MSI MEG 271Q Mini LED Gaming Monitor With 300Hz Refresh Rate Announced, Aimed at E Sports Gamers

CES 2022: MSI MEG 271Q Mini LED Gaming Monitor With 300Hz Refresh Rate Announced, Aimed at E-Sports Gamers

MSI says its MEG 271Q gaming monitor offers 32.9 percent more pixels per inch than a full-HD monitor.

By David Delima | Updated: 6 January 2022 15:13 IST
CES 2022: MSI MEG 271Q Mini LED Gaming Monitor With 300Hz Refresh Rate Announced, Aimed at E-Sports Gamers

Photo Credit: MSI

MSI's MEG 271Q supports Nvidia Reflex Analyzer, which can display latency and input delay

Highlights
  • MSI is yet to announce pricing for its MEG 271Q gaming monitor
  • The new MEG 271Q gaming monitor offers a 1ms response time
  • Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate technology offers a variable refresh rate up to 30

MSI MEG 271Q gaming monitor was announced by the company at CES 2022. The new monitor comes with Mini LED backlight controls with local dimming, a response time of 1ms, and a refresh rate of 300Hz. The new Mini LED monitor comes with Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate technology, which is also featured on monitors from AOC, Asus, and ViewSonic introduced at CES this year. These new gaming monitors are aimed at e-sports gamers who meed high refresh rates and fast response times.

MSI is yet to reveal pricing for the newly announced MSI MEG 271Q gaming monitor, as well as availability in the US and other markets, including India.

MSI MEG 271Q specifications

The new MSI MEG 271Q gaming monitor is equipped with a 27-inch WQHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) LCD panel with over 1000 Mini LEDs on the backlight unit. The monitor comes with local dimming support and MSI's patented backlight control technology, according to the company. MSI MEG 271Q features the company's Rapid IPS Panel technology, which is designed to reduce motion blur while gaming.

Thanks to powerful new graphics cards from Nvidia (such as the newer RTX 30 series) e-sports gamers can now play their favourite titles at 1440p resolution along with high refresh rates, instead of being limited to 1080p. According to MSI, the 27-inch WQHD resolution offers 32.9 percent more pixels per inch than a regular full-HD monitor. MSI MEG 271Q also supports Nvidia Reflex Analyzer, which can display latency and input delay, allowing users to resolve issues for optimal gameplay.  

MSI MEG 271Q comes with Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate support, which offers a variable refresh rate of 0Hz to 300Hz, while the monitor boasts a response time of 1ms. According to the company, the new MSI MEG 271Q gaming monitor offers 97 percent DCI:P3 coverage. The gaming monitor is also VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified for improved colour display and detail, high contrast HDR, and better local dimming.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: MSI MEG 271Q, MSI MEG 271Q Gaming Monitor, MSI, CES 2022, MSI MEG 271Q Specifications, Nvidia G Sync Ultimate, Nvidia G Sync Monitors
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
WhatsApp Introducing Profile Photos, Mentions, Reply Information in Notifications on iOS
CES 2022: MSI MEG 271Q Mini LED Gaming Monitor With 300Hz Refresh Rate Announced, Aimed at E-Sports Gamers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G With 120W Fast Charging Goes Official in India
  2. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pre-Reservation Begins in India: Details
  4. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Fall Massively for the First Time in 2022
  6. Starlink India Head Sanjay Bhargava Resigns
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Getting a Fix for Call Recording in India
  8. Wordle Has Taken the Internet by Storm: Here's How to Play
  9. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Debut With Latest Snapdragon Chipsets: Details Here
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. MoneyGram Acquires Minority Stake in US-Based Bitcoin Kiosk Company Coinme to Fuel Adoption
  2. Iran Imposes 3-Month Ban on Authorised Bitcoin Mining Facilities Due to Excessive Power Usage
  3. CES 2022: MSI MEG 271Q Mini LED Gaming Monitor With 300Hz Refresh Rate Announced, Aimed at E-Sports Gamers
  4. WhatsApp Introducing Profile Photos, Mentions, Reply Information in Notifications on iOS
  5. Xiaomi Teases ‘Hyperphone’ Launch in India, Could Be Xiaomi 11T Pro
  6. CES 2022: BMW Showcases an Electronic Paper-Wrapped Car Which Can Change Colour in an Instant
  7. Wordle Secret Word Game Has Taken the Internet by Storm: Here's How to Play
  8. CES 2022: JBL Boombox 3, Pulse 5 Bluetooth Speakers, Live Pro 2 TWS Earbuds Launched Alongside More Offerings
  9. Jio Rs. 499 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1-Year Disney+ Hotstar Subscription Revived: All the Details
  10. CES 2022: Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Foldable Laptop, Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition With 2 Displays Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com