Mortal Kombat 11 has topped PS4 title downloads in April, Sony has revealed. While there are a lot of takers out there who still prefer to get their video games on a disc, the fact can't be ignored that digitally downloaded games are on the rise, and they are gaining steam rapidly. Sony has a digital store of its own called the PlayStation Store. In an announcement last week, Sony's PlayStation Blog has revealed the top downloaded titles for its PS4 console in April, with Mortal Kombat 11 and Days Gone topping the list. Both of these games were released for the PlayStation 4 in April.

While Mortal Kombat 11 comes under the fighting genre of games, Days Gone is an action-adventure horror game. News is that both of these games irrespective of their genres have been the top-selling digital games on the PlayStation network. And while Days Gone did have an amazing start in the UK, it was Mortal Kombat 11 (Review) that managed to outsell the horror zombie video game in the digital format.

According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, Bend Studio's Days Gone was voted the best new game, thus making it the player's choice winner for the month of April. But if digital downloads are anything to go by, then it was NetherRealm's Mortal Kombat 11 that took the crown for the most downloaded game in the digital format in April followed by Days Gone at second and World War Z taking the third spot.

The rest of the most downloaded PS4 titles for April include Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition at fourth, with MLB The Show 19, Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice rounding off the top 10.

Beat Saber, job Simulator and Superhot VR, hold the top-three positions respectively for PS VR games. For the free-to-play titles, Apex Legends took the top spot, followed by Fortnite at second and World of Warships: Legends at number three. Sony also revealed the most popular PS4 Themes of April, with Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Theme, Dying Planet Dynamic Theme, and Tropical Skeleton Dance HiQ Dynamic Theme topping the list.