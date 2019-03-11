If you were wondering how long it takes to beat Mortal Kombat 11 story mode, we now have an answer. According to the game's developer NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 11 story mode will take around eight hours to beat. That's pretty good considering that Mortal Kombat 11 is a fighting game and most titles in the genre have relatively short story modes. Mortal Kombat is one of the world's best-known fighting game series and NetherRealm seems to be pulling out all the stops with this latest entry. Mortal Kombat 11 due to release on April 23 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. There's no word on whether Mortal Kombat 11 will have an Android or iOS game to accompany the release of the main game.

Mortal Kombat 11 story mode length was revealed by NetherRealm Studios Story Director Dominic Cianciolo in an interview with Gamereactor. The interview has a lot of other details about the making of Mortal Kombat 11, such as how the NetherRealm team dealt with time travel fights where a 40-year-old version of a character takes on its 20-year-old version. You should definitely read the full interview for all these details.

Indian fans of Mortal Kombat 11 should know that the Nintendo Switch release of the game is delayed in the country. Mortal Kombat 11 price in India is Rs. 1,349 for the PC version, and Rs. 3,499 on PS4 and Xbox One. The pricing of Mortal Kombat 11 is pretty reasonable for all platforms considering that most new games are priced higher in the country. This is particularly true for Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition on PC, which is priced at Rs. 2,049 in India, as opposed to $100 (roughly Rs. 7,100) in the US.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.