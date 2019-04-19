Technology News
Mortal Kombat 11 Release Cancelled for Indonesia Due to Local Laws: WB Games

19 April 2019
Mortal Kombat 11 Release Cancelled for Indonesia Due to Local Laws: WB Games

Mortal Kombat 11's Indonesia release cancelled due to it not being compliant with local laws

Highlights

The game is out on April 23

WB Games hasn't said which law the game is breaking

It's already playable in parts of the world

Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC won't be making it to Indonesia. According to a tweet from the game's publisher, WB Games, Mortal Kombat 11 isn't compliant with the nation's local laws and therefore won't be releasing there. Mortal Kombat 11's release date is April 23 internationally. Interestingly, WB Games did not reply to queries regarding which law in particular it violates. Then again, a game with this much gore and blood is bound to run afoul in certain regions and it seems that Indonesia is one of them.

"Mortal Kombat 11 will not be released in the Indonesian market to ensure that we are compliant with local laws within that country. Our decision may be further reviewed at a later date," a tweet from the WB Games Support account reads.

That said, release dates mean little for a certain section of the Mortal Kombat 11 audience.

Images of what appear to be European copies of Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4 have surfaced nearly a week before the game's official release date. What's more is, users have also posted the game's menus too, adding further credibility to a Mortal Kombat 11 street date break. Considering we had a similar situation with the last game as well as another NetherRealm-developed title, Injustice 2, this should come as no surprise.

Instead of early copies being sold and posted on Instagram as we've seen in the past, this one comes from Reddit. The Mortal Kombat subreddit to be precise, with loads of links to pictures of in-game menus too

If you were hoping for an early Mortal Kombat 11 release date in India, you might be in luck. The series has traditionally sold well here and multiple independent game stores and parallel importers have plans to bring the game early, usually from countries like the UAE where street date breaks like this are the norm.

 

Comments

Mortal Kombat 11 Release Cancelled for Indonesia Due to Local Laws: WB Games
