The Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition will be releasing in India. Aside from containing a copy of the game, it has codes for new playable characters, cosmetic items, and more. There's a steel case too. Pre-orders for the Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition are live now on Games The Shop with the likes of Amazon and Flipkart putting it up for sale soon as well as offline game stores. Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition's release date is April 23, same day as the standard edition of the game for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. However if you were expecting the Xbox One version in India, think again this special edition is for PS4 only.

While no reason for the Xbox One version's cancellation has been given, it can be attributed to poor demand for the console and therefore games on it. No surprise since there hasn't been a compelling reason to buy an Xbox One in awhile outside a few exclusives.

Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition

Base game

Steel case

Kombat pack with: six new DLC playable characters, one week early access to DLC characters, exclusive character skins, gear sets

Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition India price

The Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition price in India is Rs. 6,999. The standard edition of the game is Rs. 3,499.

Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition pre-order offers for India

Shao Kahn as a playable character

Beta access from March 28 to April 1

Mortal Kombat 11 is out on April 23 unless of course, you're looking to play it on the Nintendo Switch. The Mortal Kombat 11 Nintendo Switch release date for India has been delayed. According to a listing on Indian specialist retailer, Games The Shop, the Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 11 is out on May 17. Warner Bros. is yet to comment on a delay for the game on Nintendo Switch, though certain international retailers have listed the game for a May 10 release date.

It's odd to see the Mortal Kombat 11 Nintendo Switch release date for India be a week later than the rest of the world. Usually, Warner Bros. has a good track record with releasing its games on time in the country.

