Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition and Season Pass Leaked

, 11 December 2018
Highlights

  • The game is out in April
  • A community event with official information is slated for January
  • The game could have a Kombat and Battle Pass

The Mortal Kombat 11 release date for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch is April 23. With a community event slated for January 17, it appears that information regarding the Mortal Kombat 11 special edition, which may be called the Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition has leaked courtesy of GameStop Italy. The retailer has listed the Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition to contain the game and a steel case. In addition to this, it appears to have a season pass or Kombat Pass as it's known that includes six additional characters as well as what appears to be a Battle Pass. While the listing for this edition of the game is still live on the GameStop Italy website, details regarding the Battle Pass appear to have been removed.

"Mortal Kombat is back and is more fit than ever in this new and fantastic evolution of the iconic title," reads a translation of the GameStop listing on Mortal Kombat fan site TestYourMight.com. "Now you can customise the variants of your fighters down to the smallest detail, gaining unprecedented control over the aesthetics of the characters. The new graphic engine renders in the smallest details every crushed skull and torn heart, immersing yourself completely in the action of the most bloody scenes. In addition, the new list of fighters includes unpublished characters and the Klassics of the series, protagonists of fantastic movies in the story mode of the epic saga that has been going on for more than 25 years."

The game will also feature strong multiplayer functions geared towards e-sports such as a constantly updated rewards system and improved matchmaking. No surprise given how popular Mortal Kombat X was with the competitive crowd.

Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition - what you get

  • Kombat Pass: six characters and six Battle Pass
  • Steelcase
  • A copy of the game

The latest entry in the long-running fight game series was announced at The Game Awards 2018. A prepared statement for the title suggests that the much maligned gear system from Injustice 2 is making a comeback as well. No information on the Mortal Kombat 11 Adventure Mode, which allegedly cribs from cult classic Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks was detailed either.

"The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customise the fighters and make them your own," the statement reads. "The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning classic fighters, Mortal Kombat's best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making."

Pre-ordering Mortal Kombat 11 nets you access to the Mortal Kombat 11 beta (just like every other big budget AAA release this generation) and series staple Shao Khan as a bonus.

