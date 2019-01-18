Mortal Kombat 11 PC Price, Editions, System Requirements Revealed

Mortal Kombat 11, which is an upcoming game that's a part of the long-running and popular fighting game series, is now listed on Steam and that gives us some details we've been waiting for. Specifically, we now know what Mortal Kombat 11 PC price in India is going to be, apart from which PC editions will be available in the country and their system requirements. NetherRealm Studios' upcoming game Mortal Kombat 11 can be played on mid-range PCs, and doesn't require ultra high-end hardware, which is good news for PC gamers. The NetherRealm Studios says the game will also get Customer Character Variations, allowing players to personalise the fighters. Here's everything you need to know about Mortal Kombat 11 for PC.

Mortal Kombat 11 PC editions

Mortal Kombat 11 PC is available in two editions — Standard and Premium. The Standard Edition includes only the game. Mortal Kombat 11 PC Premium Edition includes the game and the Kombat Pack, which means you get six new DLC playable characters that will be available one week before they're released separately for others to purchase, seven skins, and seven sets of gear. There's no mention of the Mortal Kombat 11 download size for PC just yet though, safe to say it show up closer to release.

Mortal Kombat 11 price in India

Mortal Kombat 11 PC standard edition costs Rs. 1,349 on Steam. Mortal Kombat 11 PC premium edition costs Rs. 2,049. This is great pricing for India considering that the US prices for these editions are $60 (roughly Rs. 4,300) and $100 (roughly Rs. 7,100) respectively.

Mortal Kombat 11 PC system requirements

The minimum system requirements for Mortal Kombat 11 PC are as follows:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 / Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-750, 2.66 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 or Nvidai GeForce GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon HD 7950 or AMD Radeon R9 270

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

The recommended PC system requirements for Mortal Kombat 11 are:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 / Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100, 3.10 GHz / AMD FX-6300, 3.5 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1400, 3.2 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 or Nvidai GeForce GTX 1060-6GB / AMD Radeon R9 290 or RX 570

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Mortal Kombat 11 pre-order bonus

If you pre-order Mortal Kombat 11, you get Shao Kahn as a playable character.

Mortal Kombat 11 releases on PC on April 23, 2019.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.