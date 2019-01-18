NDTV Gadgets360.com

Mortal Kombat 11 PC Price, Editions, System Requirements Revealed

, 18 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mortal Kombat 11 PC Price, Editions, System Requirements Revealed

Highlights

  • Mortal Kombat 11 is a fighting game
  • It is releasing on PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4
  • Mortal Kombat 11 release date is April 23, 2019

Mortal Kombat 11, which is an upcoming game that's a part of the long-running and popular fighting game series, is now listed on Steam and that gives us some details we've been waiting for. Specifically, we now know what Mortal Kombat 11 PC price in India is going to be, apart from which PC editions will be available in the country and their system requirements. NetherRealm Studios' upcoming game Mortal Kombat 11 can be played on mid-range PCs, and doesn't require ultra high-end hardware, which is good news for PC gamers. The NetherRealm Studios says the game will also get Customer Character Variations, allowing players to personalise the fighters. Here's everything you need to know about Mortal Kombat 11 for PC.

Mortal Kombat 11 PC editions

Mortal Kombat 11 PC is available in two editions — Standard and Premium. The Standard Edition includes only the game. Mortal Kombat 11 PC Premium Edition includes the game and the Kombat Pack, which means you get six new DLC playable characters that will be available one week before they're released separately for others to purchase, seven skins, and seven sets of gear. There's no mention of the Mortal Kombat 11 download size for PC just yet though, safe to say it show up closer to release.

Mortal Kombat 11 price in India

Mortal Kombat 11 PC standard edition costs Rs. 1,349 on Steam. Mortal Kombat 11 PC premium edition costs Rs. 2,049. This is great pricing for India considering that the US prices for these editions are $60 (roughly Rs. 4,300) and $100 (roughly Rs. 7,100) respectively.

Mortal Kombat 11 PC system requirements

The minimum system requirements for Mortal Kombat 11 PC are as follows:

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 7 / Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-750, 2.66 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1 GHz
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 or Nvidai GeForce GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon HD 7950 or AMD Radeon R9 270
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection

The recommended PC system requirements for Mortal Kombat 11 are:

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 7 / Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i3-2100, 3.10 GHz / AMD FX-6300, 3.5 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1400, 3.2 GHz
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 or Nvidai GeForce GTX 1060-6GB / AMD Radeon R9 290 or RX 570
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection

Mortal Kombat 11 pre-order bonus

If you pre-order Mortal Kombat 11, you get Shao Kahn as a playable character.

Mortal Kombat 11 PC release date

Mortal Kombat 11 releases on PC on April 23, 2019.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mortal Kombat 11, PC, Steam
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Review
LG Reveals Android Pie Roadmap; LG G7 ThinQ Starts Receiving Pie Update in South Korea: Reports
Pricee
Mortal Kombat 11 PC Price, Editions, System Requirements Revealed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks
  3. PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Out Now, Adds Royale Pass Season 5
  4. Iconic Motorola Razr May Make a Comeback as a Foldable Smartphone Next Month
  5. Xiaomi’s PUBG-Like Survival Game Now Available for Download in Mi Apps
  6. Google Acquires Fossil Smartwatch Tech for $40 Million
  7. China's Tencent Releases Test Version of Game of Thrones Smartphone Game
  8. iPad mini 5, New Affordable iPad Said to Launch in First Half of 2019
  9. Amazon Echo Input Smartens Your Dumb Speaker With Alexa for Rs. 2,999
  10. Samsung to Launch India-First Smartphones to Counter Chinese Rivals
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.