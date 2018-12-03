Mortal Kombat 11 modes, gameplay, and story has been leaked. The yet to be announced fight game could feature a cooperative mode not too dissimilar to Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks as well as a standard single-player campaign. Dubbed as a 'proper adventure mode' Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay here will allow you to customise your character, weapons, and features drop in, drop out two-player co-op. We could see Mortal Kombat 11 revealed during The Game Awards 2018 this week. Plus, bits of Mortal Kombat 11's story have been revealed too.

According to a post on 4chan via ResetEra, this is what you can expect from Mortal Kombat 11.

Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay, modes, and story

Will be revealed at The Game Awards.

It has a four year development cycle (one year conceptualisation, three years full development) making it the longest to date.

Conceptualising Mortal Kombat 11started while making MK X. They were always thought to be back-to-back games in terms of story.

It has proper adventure mode - new version of Shaolin Monks type of gameplay. You can play and customise your character in this mode, lots of items for weapon customisation too. Also boxes (daily, buyable etc..).

Adventure mode is two player co-op , online or single with drop-in drop-out gameplay

Story mode and adventure are different. Both are included. Story mode is normal NetherRealm Studios game style

Story revolves around three main characters

Raiden is now punishing anyone trying to even dare to attack earth realm

Emperor Liu Kang and empress Kitana: preparing army and trying to find something of stone left from ages of those deity gods in MK universe

Shang Tsung and Reiko made deal with Kotal Kahn to protect and rule outworld security, Reiko has its own agenda though gets killed middle of it

Uses Unreal Engine 4 instead of Unreal Engine 3 like all other games of NetherRealm Studios

Animation cancel: its actually not a cancel but something of pseudo of it. Much as you can expect from a western company i guess looks infinitely better than MKX in terms of animations. Something similar to Ultimate Mortal Kombat

Fujin is playable character

Johnny Cage, Goro, Sonya, Kano, Baraka, Mileena, Ferra & Torr are 100 percent not playable

Mortal Kombat 11's release date may be sooner thank you think thanks to a tweet from a voice actor associated with the series. The sequel to 2015's Mortal Kombat X is yet to be revealed by publisher Warner Bros. or franchise creator NetherRealms Studio whose last game was 2017's Injustice 2. However that hasn't stopped Latin American voice actor Eduardo Garza, responsible for the Spanish voices of Kung Lao and Reptile in Mortal Kombat X from tweeting that game localisation company, Pink Noise Studios, had removed his characters from Mortal Kombat 11, going as far as to use a specific hashtag for the game.

The next day he went back on his claims, suggesting that he was unaware if a new Mortal Kombat game was in the works. Nonetheless, with NetherRealms being quiet since Injustice 2, it's safe to say a new Mortal Kombat game is in the works. More so when you consider how successful the last one is. So much so that Mortal Kombat X and XL still sell exceptionally well even in markets like India where its success seems to be evergreen according to multiple retailers.

Besides, Warner Bros.' talent does have a penchant for leaking its upcoming games. The title that was eventually Shadow of War was revealed by one of its stunt actors months before an official reveal. Actor Lauren Mary Kim's resume mentioned the game. Specifically a line that states "Shadow of Mordor 2 - Stunts/Acting - Blur". It probably refers to the Blur Studio which is responsible for Deadpool, and a host of CGI trailers for games like Batman Arkham Knight, Dishonored 2, and The Division.

