Mortal Kombat 11 Leaked by Spanish Voice Actor

Mortal Kombat 11's release date may be sooner thank you think thanks to a tweet from a voice actor associated with the series. The sequel to 2015's Mortal Kombat X is yet to be revealed by publisher Warner Bros. or franchise creator NetherRealms Studio whose last game was 2017's Injustice 2. However that hasn't stopped Latin American voice actor Eduardo Garza, responsible for the Spanish voices of Kung Lao and Reptile in Mortal Kombat X from tweeting that game localisation company, Pink Noise Studios, had removed his characters from Mortal Kombat 11, going as far as to use a specific hashtag for the game.

The next day he went back on his claims, suggesting that he was unaware if a new Mortal Kombat game was in the works. Nonetheless, with NetherRealms being quiet since Injustice 2, it's safe to say a new Mortal Kombat game is in the works. More so when you consider how successful the last one is. So much so that Mortal Kombat X and XL still sell exceptionally well even in markets like India where its success seems to be evergreen according to multiple retailers.

Besides, Warner Bros.' talent does have a penchant for leaking its upcoming games. The title that was eventually Shadow of War was revealed by one of its stunt actors months before an official reveal. Actor Lauren Mary Kim's resume mentioned the game. Specifically a line that states "Shadow of Mordor 2 - Stunts/Acting - Blur". It probably refers to the Blur Studio which is responsible for Deadpool, and a host of CGI trailers for games like Batman Arkham Knight, Dishonored 2, and The Division.

