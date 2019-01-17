Mortal Kombat 11 Gameplay Reveal: How to Watch and What to Expect

After many a leak, Mortal Kombat 11 for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch was announced at The Game Awards 2018. Developer NetherRealm will finally reveal gameplay, its fighter roster, and whole lot more with multiple events in Los Angeles and London, officially and collectively labelled as the Mortal Kombat 11 Community Event. It should give fans and first timers a concrete idea of what to expect on the Mortal Kombat 11 release date of April 23. Here's what you need to know and what you can expect from the latest entry in the long-running fighting game series.

Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay reveal time and date

The Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay reveal begins at 6:30pm GMT on January 17 (12am IST on January 18) with multiple events in London and LA.

Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay reveal - what to expect

Aside from gameplay, it's safe to say we'll see NetherRealm reveal the Mortal Kombat 11 roster of fighters, additional story elements, and of course the many editions of the game that were leaked by GameStop Italy. Rumours suggest Ronda Rousey may voice Mortal Kombat mainstay Sonya Blade while wrestler's Kofi Kingston and Cody Rhodes would be in attendance. What part they might play in Mortal Kombat 11, if at all, will be of interest to fans. With PC titles like The Division 2 landing on the Epic Games Store, we could have information regarding this too. More so since Mortal Kombat 11 runs on the Unreal Engine from Epic. Finally, expect NetherRealms to shed light on its e-sports plans for Mortal Kombat 11 as well.

Where to watch the Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay reveal

The Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay reveal will be live streamed on NetherRealm's Twitch channel. You can check the live stream out below. Some post-show content will be on publisher Warner Bros.' Twitch channel as well.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.