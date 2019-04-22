Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Roster Leaked: Joker, Terminator, and More

Mortal Kombat 11 release date is April 23 and in the lead up to this, it appears that the game's downloadable content (DLC) roster has been datamined via the Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 11. Nine playable fighters are set to join the roster, of which one has already been revealed in the form of Shang Tsung. Others include the likes of Joker from Batman, Terminator, and more. Considering Mortal Kombat 11 has been available for sale in parts of the world well before its release date, this should come as no surprise.

Mortal Kombat 11 DLC roster

The Joker

Nightwolf

Terminator

Sindel

Spawn

Ash Williams

Fujin

Sheeva

Shang Tsung

Images of early copies of the game have been floating around Reddit. The Mortal Kombat subreddit to be precise, with loads of links to pictures of in-game menus too. Though as mentioned above, the Mortal Kombat 11 DLC roster leak is courtesy of the Nintendo Switch version of the game, also via Reddit.

The series has traditionally sold well here and multiple independent game stores and parallel importers have plans to bring the game early, usually from countries like the UAE where street date breaks like this are the norm. Though Gadgets 360 has been given to understand that their focus is on the Nintendo Switch version of the game since it has been delayed in India.

Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition's release date is April 23, same day as the standard edition of the game for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. However if you were expecting the Xbox One version in India, think again this special edition is for PS4 only.

While no reason for the Xbox One version's cancellation has been given, it can be attributed to poor demand for the console and therefore games on it. No surprise since there hasn't been a compelling reason to buy an Xbox One in awhile outside a few exclusives.

