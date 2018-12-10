More Fortnite Samsung Galaxy Skins on the Way: Report

Fortnite Android users with a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or a Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 may be getting new skins according to a recent datamine. When Fortnite first hit Android back in August, select cosmetic items were exclusive to Samsung Galaxy owners and more are on the way. These could be in the form of a weapon skin and a Fortnite llama spray. With Fortnite Season 7 bringing with it a host of new skins and gear, it would be interesting to see how more exclusive items would fit in at this point in time. Nonetheless, we wouldn't recommend keeping your hopes up.

"New GalaxyLlama Spray," tweeted ShiinaBR, an account specialising in Fortnite leaks. "You get the spray if you have the Galaxy skin. I don't know when it will be released."

"50/50 chances of happening: yes there's a weapon skin called 'Galaxy' but there's no texture or images of how the weapon skin of 'Galaxy' looks," claimed Fortnite news site FBR News. "Is real is on the files, but there's no way to confirm if it's really happening or not happening. We will need to wait and see."

So far these are the Fortnite items exclusive to Samsung Galaxy owners.

Fortnite Samsung Galaxy skins

Galaxy outfit

Galactic Disc back bling

Stellar Axe pickaxe

Discovery glider

Alongside the slight chance of new Fortnite Samsung Galaxy skins is Fortnite Season 7 that brings something a lot more tangible, Fortnite Creative Mode. In Fortnite Creative Mode players would be able to customise their own private maps with game modes as they choose not too dissimilar to Minecraft. While the Fortnite Creative Mode release date is December 6, those who buy the Fortnite Battle Pass get to experience a week earlier with general access rolling out from December 13.

"Battle Pass owners will have access to a private island for the first week of Season 7," a post from Epic reads. "During this early access week Battle Pass owners can invite their friends to play on their island. Starting December 13, all players will have access to a private island for free."

Like all things Fortnite, Creative Mode is work in progress. Epic claims to give it the same level of attention and care it gives to the game's other modes.

"Fortnite Creative is new and exciting, but not final," the post continues. "We'll be adding many new features and improvements over the next few updates. Like Battle Royale and Save the World, we're committed to making this bigger and better over time."

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.