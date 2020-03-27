Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Coronavirus: Monument Valley 2, One of the Best Games on Android, Is Now Free on Google Play

Coronavirus: Monument Valley 2, One of the Best Games on Android, Is Now Free on Google Play

Usually listed at Rs. 400, the game is free on the Google Play Store right now

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 27 March 2020 12:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus: Monument Valley 2, One of the Best Games on Android, Is Now Free on Google Play

Monument Valley 2 is a geometry-based puzzle solver

Highlights
  • Monument Valley 2 was released in 2017
  • The game is free on the Google Play Store right now
  • Other games such as Alto’s Odyssey are also free to play

With the coronavirus pandemic entering a critical phase, and everyone staying at home amidst global lockdowns, we're turning to apps and games to help pass the time. In a small but meaningful move that will help a lot of people with Android devices stuck at home, Monument Valley 2 is now free to download and play on the Google Play Store. One of the best games you can play on an Android device right now, Monument Valley 2 puts before the player various geometry-based puzzles to solve and pass through the levels.

Typically listed at Rs. 400 in India, Monument Valley 2 can be downloaded for free right now. We aren't sure where the game has been made free as there has been no official announcement; the game's new low price of zero was spotted by Android Police in the US. We were able to download it for free in India, so interested users should jump on the opportunity while it lasts.

Monument Valley 2 was released in 2017, and is the sequel to Monument Valley, which was released in 2014. Only the second edition is free for now; the first game in the series isn't free to download. The game by developer Ustwo Games is visually stylish, engaging, and easily among the best games on the Android platform right now. Making it free will allow a lot of people to access this excellent game at a difficult (and rather boring) time.

A lot of game and app developers have been making their games free to play or use for a limited time, helping people stay productive and occupied during the Coronavirus pandemic. Team Alto recently announced that Alto's Odyssey and Alto's Adventure are free to download and play on iOS and MacOS, even as online gaming booms amidst the biggest global lockdown in recent times.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Monument Valley 2, Android, Google Play Store
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

OnePlus Extends Warranty and Return Period on Its Devices Till May 31 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Related Stories

Coronavirus: Monument Valley 2, One of the Best Games on Android, Is Now Free on Google Play
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme India CEO Offers First Look at Realme Smartwatch
  2. What India Should Learn From China to Resolve Home Delivery Issues
  3. Tata Sky Reportedly Offers 7-Day Balance Loan to Deactivated Accounts
  4. Qualcomm Announces New Audio Technologies for True Wireless Earphones
  5. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
  6. Huawei P40 Series With Up to 5 Rear Cameras, Kirin 990 5G SoC Launched
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  8. Houseparty Is the Video Calling App We Need in This Lockdown
  9. Netflix’s Maska Is a Lazy, Frivolous Joke of a Movie
  10. Infinix S5 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Drones to Power Fight Against Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, Elsewhere
  2. Zoom for iOS Shares Data With Facebook Even if a User Doesn’t Have a Facebook Account: Report
  3. Unpatched Bug in Recent iOS Versions Keeps VPN From Encrypting All Traffic
  4. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Will Go Live in April, Brings New Modes and Improvements
  5. Mad Max: Furiosa in Talks With Anya Taylor-Joy, Hopes to Film in 2021: Report
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro Tipped to Be Offered in Sea Green Colour, Render Surfaces Online
  7. Coronavirus: Monument Valley 2, One of the Best Games on Android, Is Now Free on Google Play
  8. OnePlus Extends Warranty and Return Period on Its Devices Till May 31 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  9. Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X Get 90-Day Trial Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
  10. COVID-19 Related Phishing Attacks Up by a Massive 667 Percent: Barracuda Networks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com