Monster Hunter World PC Requirements Leaked via Tencent's WeGame

While Monster Hunter World creator Capcom has teased official information to be revealed regarding the game's much awaited PC release including Monster Hunter World PC's release date and system requirements, it appears that the latter has leaked via Tencent's WeGame platform. WeGame is Tencent's gaming platform for China and a product page on its site has details on the PC specifications for Monster Hunter World. While the page still has Monster Hunter World PC's minimum requirements, the recommended specifications appear to be missing, thankfully the Internet never forgets. If you were thinking that you'd need some brand new components to play Capcom's PC port of its PS4 and Xbox One smash hit, you can breathe easy. If the Monster Hunter World PC requirements are any indication, you'll be just fine with existing hardware.

Monster Hunter World PC minimum requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5 4460 @ 3.2GHz

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760

HDD: 25GB free space

OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, or Windows 10

Monster Hunter World PC recommended requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7 3770 @ 3.4GHz

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

HDD: 25GB free space

OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, or Windows 10

When we played Monster Hunter World on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X we noticed very little amiss between both versions. Granted certain elements like the frame rate could be better, it’s still a good looking game regardless of your console of choice. Considering the level of optimisation developer Capcom has managed to achieve with past PC titles, we are optimistic to see what the PC version brings. Hopefully it's out sooner rather than later.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.