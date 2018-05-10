Fresh from the success of Monster Hunter World, Capcom has announced Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch with a release date of August 28 in US and Europe. It will be available via the Nintendo Switch eShop and as a physical cartridge. As the name would suggest, it's an enhanced version of 2015's Monster Hunter Generations for the Nintendo 3DS. In Japan, the games were called Monster Hunter X and Monster Hunter XX respectively. The announcement of the latter for the Nintendo Switch in Japan saw Nintendo gain $2.2 billion in value.

And if you played Monster Hunter Generations, you'll be able to carry your progress over to the Nintendo Switch version. Capcom hasn't exactly detailed how this would work just yet. For the first time, you'll be able to play both locally or online with upto three other friends whether playing in docked mode on the Nintendo Switch or on the go in handheld mode. Furthermore, the gameplay features super moves known as Hunter Arts that can be can be executed with a quick tap on the touch screen.

However, with Monster Hunter World being as good as it is, why would anyone go back to the less fluid gameplay of titles like Monster Hunter Generations? Perhaps there's more to this release than meets the eye.

As for a price, Capcom hasn't announced anything just yet. But if it's anything like its Japan release last year, it's safe to say Monster Hunter Generations for the Nintendo Switch could be less than $60 considering it's an enhanced version of an existing title. That said, we'll know for sure closer to launch.

