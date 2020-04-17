Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Minecraft With Nvidia RTX for Windows 10 Beta Is Live: Here’s How to Download

Minecraft With Nvidia RTX for Windows 10 Beta Is Live: Here’s How to Download

The beta lets you use ray tracing and Nvidia DLSS 2.0 in Minecraft.

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 17 April 2020 14:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Minecraft With Nvidia RTX for Windows 10 Beta Is Live: Here’s How to Download

Join the beta to experience Minecraft with Nvidia’s RTX technologies

Highlights
  • The RTX beta is available through the Xbox Insider programme on Windows
  • It adds Nvidia’s DLSS 2.0 tech and ray tracing for more realism
  • The beta is currently available for Nvidia RTX GPUs on PCs and laptops

Popular world-building game, Minecraft, gets a new beta on Windows 10 that lets you use Nvidia's RTX technologies such as ray tracing and DLSS 2.0 in the game. The beta is available to download and play right now, provided you have a Windows 10 PC that meets the minimum requirements. Nvidia says its worked with ‘Minecrafters' to create six Creator Worlds that showcase the GPUs ray tracing capabilities. These worlds can be downloaded for free from the in-game marketplace.

With this beta, you can expect to see realistic hard and soft shadows everywhere, light realistically shines through windows and fills gaps in the terrain, all light sources cast realistic shadows and create realistic reflections on surfaces, and naturally occurring atmospheric effects.

Before downloading it, make sure your Windows 10 PC meets the following minimum requirements: 

  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, or better
  • CPU: Intel Core i5, or equivalent, or better
  • RAM: 8GB, or more
  • Storage: 2GB (Game, plus all worlds and resource packs)
  • Operating System: Windows 10 x64

Microsoft and Mojang, the developers of Minecraft, have released the beta via the Xbox Insider program. Nvidia has a detailed post on its website for the full procedure of how you can go about enrolling yourself in the beta programme. You'll also need to have a copy of Minecraft for Windows 10 first and foremost, to take part in this beta.

A few more things to keep in mind before you go out building worlds in the RTX beta. Any world opened in the RTX beta will not be available to be opened in other Minecraft betas or even in the full version of the Minecraft with RTX that will launch at a later date. Nvidia recommends making a copy and backup of all the worlds you wish you play in the RTX beta, so it can be restored later in other versions of Minecraft.

Also, since this is a beta, there are some known issues within the game to keep in mind that the team is already aware off. For optimum performance, Nvidia recommends playing in fullscreen mode at 1,920x1,080 pixels resolution, with ray tracing chunk distance set to 8.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Minecraft, DLSS, Nvidia, ray tracing, RTX, Windows 10, Microsoft
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
OnePlus 8 Series Price in China Suggests What We Can Expect in India
Motorola Edge+, Motorola Edge Specifications Leaked via Alleged Google Play Console Listings

Related Stories

Minecraft With Nvidia RTX for Windows 10 Beta Is Live: Here’s How to Download
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Allow More Users in Group Calls
  2. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  3. Xiaomi Launches Its Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in India
  4. OnePlus 8 Series China Pricing Suggests What We Can Expect in India
  5. Four More Shots Please! Refuses to Grow Up in Season 2
  6. Redmi AirDots S True Wireless Earphones Launched
  7. Watch the Trailer for Mrs. Serial Killer, Netflix’s Next Indian Film
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  9. OnePlus Teases Mystery Product Launch Today, Could It Be OnePlus 8 Lite?
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
#Latest Stories
  1. Mysterious Redmi Phone Surfaces on TENAA, Could Be a Redmi 9 Variant
  2. Minecraft With Nvidia RTX for Windows 10 Beta Is Live: Here’s How to Download
  3. Motorola Edge+, Motorola Edge Specifications Leaked via Alleged Google Play Console Listings
  4. OnePlus 8 Series Price in China Suggests What We Can Expect in India
  5. Zee5 Kids With 4,000 Free Hours of Content Launched, Originals Announced
  6. Poco F2 Reportedly Spotted in IMEI Database With Model Number M2004J11G
  7. Mrs. Serial Killer Trailer Sets Up Netflix’s Next Indian Original Movie
  8. Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A to Launch in India on April 21: How to Watch, Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Tencent Takes Arena of Valor Into New Arenas in Latest Overseas Foray
  10. Vodafone Idea Discontinues Double Data Offer in 8 Telecom Circles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com