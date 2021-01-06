Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Minecraft Earth AR Mobile Game Shutting Down on June 30: All You Need to Know

Minecraft Earth AR Mobile Game Shutting Down on June 30: All You Need to Know

Microsoft will delete the Minecraft Earth player data on July 1.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 January 2021 16:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Minecraft Earth AR Mobile Game Shutting Down on June 30: All You Need to Know

Minecraft Earth last update reduces ruby costs drastically

Highlights
  • Minecraft Earth also received last update before the end of support
  • The update removed real-money transactions from the game
  • Minecraft Earth was announced first in May 2019

Minecraft Earth AR mobile game, launched by Microsoft two years ago, is shutting down. The developers say that the current global situation has prevented free movement and collaborative play – two things that are essential for playing Minecraft Earth. As a result of this pandemic, Microsoft has taken the tough decision to end support for Minecraft Earth and re-allocate resources to ‘other resources that provide value to the Minecraft community. The company also released its last update for Minecraft Earth that brings along reduction in-app costs for buying rubies and other perks.

Microsoft took to the Minecraft blog to announce the end of support for Minecraft Earth. The company says that it will discontinue all content and service support for the game on June 30. This means users will not be able to download or play Minecraft Earth after that date. The very next day, on July 1, Microsoft will delete the Minecraft Earth player data unrelated to Character Creator and Minecoin entitlements.

As for all ace players with ruby balances, they will be given Minecoins to purchase from the Minecraft Marketplace. The game makers explain in their blog, “All players with paid ruby balances will be granted Minecoins, that you can use on the Minecraft Marketplace to purchase skin and texture packs, maps, and even minigames. Plus, if you've ever made a purchase in Minecraft Earth, you will receive a free copy of Minecraft (the Bedrock version) so you can get a fresh start while grabbing some goodies from the Marketplace!”

Minecraft Earth was announced in May 2019, and Indian users were first given access in November the same year. As for the new update, and the last one that has released alongside, removes real-money transactions, reduces ruby costs, and also reduces time requirements for crafting and smelting. The update replaces unused crafting and smelting boosts with radius boosts of the same level and looks to grant a set of Character Creator items to players who sign in between January 5 and June 30.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Minecraft Earth, Microsoft
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition, More Models Get Price Hike in India by Up to Rs. 3,000

Related Stories

Minecraft Earth AR Mobile Game Shutting Down on June 30: All You Need to Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp's New Terms Won't Let You Opt Out of Sharing Data With Facebook
  2. Mi 10i Review
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Get MIUI 12 Update
  4. Mi 10i With 108-Megapixel Samsung HM2 Sensor Launched in India
  5. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to Launch in India on January 18
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Listed on Multiple Certification Websites: Report
  7. OnePlus Nord Gets Its Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  8. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 to Be Available in US January 15 Onwards
  9. Vi Trumps Airtel, Jio to Offer Highest Call Quality in December: TRAI
  10. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Chinese App Ban: China Criticises US President Donald Trump Order Against Eight Apps
  2. Minecraft Earth AR Mobile Game Shutting Down on June 30: All You Need to Know
  3. Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition, More Models Get Price Hike in India by Up to Rs. 3,000
  4. Honor V40 Specifications Allegedly Leaked; May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 45W Wireless Charging
  5. Samsung Galaxy A72 Design Tipped via Aluminium Case Mold Photos, Could Be Launched in March
  6. Poco M2, Poco C3 Price in India Cut; Poco M2 Now Starts at Rs. 9,999, Poco C3 Top Variant Costs Rs. 8,499
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra May Support Adaptive Refresh Rate at WQHD+ Resolution, S Pen Features Leaked
  8. iPhone 12 Models After Launch US Sales Outperforms iPhone 11 Models, iPhone 12 mini Sales Disappointing: CIRP
  9. Mi A3 Gets Second Android 11 Update After Last Release Caused Bricking Issue for Some Users
  10. Asus ZenFone 6 aka Asus 6Z Now Receiving Android 11 Update Globally
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com