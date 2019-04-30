Technology News
Minecraft Creator Notch Removed From 10-Year Anniversary Celebrations Due to 'Comments and Opinions': Microsoft

Markus ‘Notch’ Persson’s comments on social media are not representative of Microsoft, Minecraft, or Mojang.

By | Updated: 30 April 2019 18:03 IST
Markus 'Notch' Persson's comments on social media are not representative of Microsoft, Minecraft, or Mojang.

Minecraft 10-year anniversary celebrations won’t have Notch due to his comments on social media

Highlights
  • Previously Notch was removed from the game’s loading screens
  • Persson sold Minecraft to Microsoft back in 2014 for $2.5 billion
  • Notch has courted controversy since leaving Mojang

Minecraft creator Marcus 'Notch' Persson won't be playing any part in the popular game's 10-year anniversary celebrations. Microsoft acquired Minecraft and the studio responsible for it, Mojang, in a $2.5 billion deal back in 2014. Notch hasn't been involved with the game's development since that time and the last update to Minecraft removed references to him as well. Notch has routinely courted controversy, from endorsing the much derided QAnon conspiracy theory to debating the definition of gender, using the word "feminist" as an insult, claiming that "mansplaining is a sexist term designed to silence men via gender shaming", and making a host of anti-semitic statements too.

“His comments and opinions do not reflect those of Microsoft or Mojang and are not representative of ‘Minecraft,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Variety.

Mojang, the Microsoft-owned studio behind the game has removed text such as "Made by Notch!" and "The Work of Notch!" alongside adding some new quotes to the splash screen such as "Don't worry, be happy!" and "Go to the dentist". These changes were a part of the latest Minecraft Java snapshot release 19w13a which added the Hero of the Village status effect and an accessibility button to the title screen. While this Minecraft update's patch notes claim to fix 22 bugs, there's no mention made or reason given for the removal of references to Notch.

This was further confirmed thanks to the Minecraft wiki which now lists the removal of "Made by Notch!" and "The Work of Notch!" in the March 27 snapshot. Though he is still listed as the game's creator in its credits.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Further reading: Minecraft, Notch, Microsoft
Minecraft Creator Notch Removed From 10-Year Anniversary Celebrations Due to ‘Comments and Opinions’: Microsoft
