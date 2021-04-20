Technology News
Microsoft xCloud Arrives on iOS and PC as Invite-Only Beta

xCloud beta version will only be available for select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 20 April 2021 10:52 IST
Microsoft xCloud Arrives on iOS and PC as Invite-Only Beta

The feature will enable users to play over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles on Microsoft's Edge

Highlights
  • Beta version will be available for select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members
  • Xbox Live Gold membership won't be required for free-to-play games
  • The OS update that is being tested has been released for Xbox Insiders

Microsoft's gaming division Xbox will roll out a beta version of its cloud gaming service on Web browsers of Windows 10 PCs and Apple's iPhone models and iPad devices starting today.

The feature will enable users to play over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles on Microsoft's Edge, Google's Chrome, or Apple's Safari Internet browsers on their devices instead of using a video game console, easing access to gaming irrespective of location and device.

The beta version will only be available for select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, who will be sent an invite, said Catherine Gluckstein, head of Xbox's cloud gaming service in a blog post on Monday.

In September last year, Microsoft had launched its Xbox cloud gaming service priced at $1 (roughly Rs. 70) for new users' first month, in a major drive to attract casual gamers with the promise of cutting ties to the living room and as competition with Sony heats up.

Last month, Microsoft announced that Xbox Live Gold membership will not be required to play free-to-play multiplayer games. The company shared the development through its Xbox Insider programme release note as part of the latest Alpha Skip-Ahead update. The OS update that is currently being tested has been released for Xbox Insiders and brings some fixes, along with making free-to-play multiplayer games work without Xbox Live Gold membership. Additionally, features like Party Chat and Looking for Groups will not require the Gold membership.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox, Apple, Window, iPhone, iPad, xCloud
Parler to Be Brought Back to App Store by Apple Following Ban After US Capitol Violence
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Now Free on PS4 and PS5

Microsoft xCloud Arrives on iOS and PC as Invite-Only Beta
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
