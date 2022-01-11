Technology News
Xbox Series S/X Fastest Selling Microsoft Consoles; Company Calls for Cross-Platform Player Ban

Xbox Series S/X has outsold previous Xbox consoles at this point in their life cycles.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 11 January 2022 13:36 IST
Xbox Series S/X were launched in November 2020 and have been hugely popular since

Highlights
  • Xbox Series S/X still difficult to purchase due global chip shortage
  • They have had extremely high demand, despite lack in supply
  • Microsoft aims to create a multi-platform player ban programme

Xbox Series S/X are extremely popular gaming consoles and, at this point in their life cycles, have outsold previous generations considering the same period. The new generation of Microsoft's gaming consoles were launched in November 2020 and their popularity has soared since. Acquiring an Xbox Series S/X or even a PlayStation 5 have been difficult due to the global supply chain woes faced by both manufacturers. Furthermore, Microsoft is aiming at introducing a cross-platform ban to reduce bad influence in the online gaming community.

In an interview with the New York Times, Phil Spencer, Executive Vice President of Gaming at Microsoft, mentioned that Xbox Series S/ Series X has outsold the previous generations of Xbox consoles, at the same point in their respective life cycles.

Phil Spencer also mentioned the difficulties in obtaining the Xbox Series S/X consoles as well as their competition — PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. Spencer mentioned that the difficulty in buying these consoles is not due to a drop in supply but is rather attributed to the global chip shortage.

Spencer also mentioned that the demand for gaming consoles has increased manyfold. He said "the swell in usage in gaming was a surprise to us. Back in — what would it have been — March, April of 2020 — we sold out of consoles, which we never do, in April and May."

Despite shortages in semiconductor chips as well as consoles in the market, Microsoft said that the Xbox Series S/X consoles became the fastest selling Xbox console ever. Apart from this, Xbox console owners have a bunch of games to look forward to. This year, players would be able to get their hands on games like CrossfireX, Elden Ring, Gotham Knights, Grid Legends, Hogwarts Legacy, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Marvel's Midnight Suns, Redfall, Starfield, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, and UFL.

Furthermore, Spencer also mentioned in the interview that Microsoft would like to reduce bad influence in the online gaming community by extending bans to other platforms. Microsoft is also aiming to create a multi-platform programme where players banned on one platform will also be banned on other platforms by other companies.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Microsoft Xbox Series X

Microsoft Xbox Series X

    • Good
    • Really powerful
    • Delivers constant 4K 60fps
    • Reduced loading times
    • Great backward compatibility
    • Support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • Network transfer feature
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over Xbox One X at launch
    • Proprietary storage expansion
    • No rechargeable battery with controller
    • Implementation of Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    Read detailed Microsoft Xbox Series X review
    HDD 1TB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 52 CUs @ 1.825GHz
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 3
    Weight 4.45kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

    Further reading: Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Phil Spencer
    Satvik Khare
    Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
    OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications

