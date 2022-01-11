Xbox Series S/X are extremely popular gaming consoles and, at this point in their life cycles, have outsold previous generations considering the same period. The new generation of Microsoft's gaming consoles were launched in November 2020 and their popularity has soared since. Acquiring an Xbox Series S/X or even a PlayStation 5 have been difficult due to the global supply chain woes faced by both manufacturers. Furthermore, Microsoft is aiming at introducing a cross-platform ban to reduce bad influence in the online gaming community.

In an interview with the New York Times, Phil Spencer, Executive Vice President of Gaming at Microsoft, mentioned that Xbox Series S/ Series X has outsold the previous generations of Xbox consoles, at the same point in their respective life cycles.

Phil Spencer also mentioned the difficulties in obtaining the Xbox Series S/X consoles as well as their competition — PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. Spencer mentioned that the difficulty in buying these consoles is not due to a drop in supply but is rather attributed to the global chip shortage.

Spencer also mentioned that the demand for gaming consoles has increased manyfold. He said "the swell in usage in gaming was a surprise to us. Back in — what would it have been — March, April of 2020 — we sold out of consoles, which we never do, in April and May."

Despite shortages in semiconductor chips as well as consoles in the market, Microsoft said that the Xbox Series S/X consoles became the fastest selling Xbox console ever. Apart from this, Xbox console owners have a bunch of games to look forward to. This year, players would be able to get their hands on games like CrossfireX, Elden Ring, Gotham Knights, Grid Legends, Hogwarts Legacy, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Marvel's Midnight Suns, Redfall, Starfield, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, and UFL.

Furthermore, Spencer also mentioned in the interview that Microsoft would like to reduce bad influence in the online gaming community by extending bans to other platforms. Microsoft is also aiming to create a multi-platform programme where players banned on one platform will also be banned on other platforms by other companies.