Xbox One Console Production Was Discontinued in Late 2020 to Focus on Xbox Series X/S

Retailers will now be looking to sell their remaining stocks of Microsoft Xbox One X and Xbox One S consoles.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 13 January 2022 18:52 IST
Xbox One Console Production Was Discontinued in Late 2020 to Focus on Xbox Series X/S

Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X outsold older generation of consoles

Highlights
  • Xbox Series X/S consoles were launched in 2020
  • The consoles faced supply chain woes globally
  • Sony recently also mulled discontinuing PlayStation 4 production

Microsoft discontinued production of all Xbox One gaming consoles in late 2020 in order to focus on production of the latest generation Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. Xbox Series S/X consoles, along with Sony PlayStation 5, have been difficult to source due to the global supply chain issues faced by the manufacturers. The news comes a few days after a company executive said that Xbox Series S/X gaming consoles have outsold previous generations when considering the same period.

The Verge quotes Cindy Walker, Senior Director of Xbox Console Product Marketing, to say Microsoft “stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020” to focus on production of Xbox Series X (Review)/ Series S gaming consoles. Meanwhile, a report by Bloomberg said that Sony also mulled discontinuing the production of PlayStation 4 consoles at the end of 2021 in order to meet PlayStation 5 demands, however, it chose to continue manufacturing the older console.

The Verge report also says that the retailers will now be looking to sell their remaining stocks of Microsoft Xbox One X and Xbox One S consoles.

Phil Spencer, Executive Vice President of Gaming at Microsoft, mentioned in an interview with the New York Times that Xbox Series X/S consoles outsold the previous generations of Xbox consoles, at the same point in their respective life cycles. These gaming consoles were launched in November 2020 but soon faced supply chain issues globally.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Microsoft Xbox Series X

Microsoft Xbox Series X

    • Good
    • Really powerful
    • Delivers constant 4K 60fps
    • Reduced loading times
    • Great backward compatibility
    • Support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • Network transfer feature
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over Xbox One X at launch
    • Proprietary storage expansion
    • No rechargeable battery with controller
    • Implementation of Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    Read detailed Microsoft Xbox Series X review
    HDD 1TB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 52 CUs @ 1.825GHz
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 3
    Weight 4.45kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Microsoft Xbox One X

    Microsoft Xbox One X

      • Good
      • Worthy upgrade over the Xbox One S
      • Improves a lot of games
      • Excellent build quality
      • Bad
      • Not available officially yet
      • Microsoft’s download system needs work
      HDD 1TB
      Processor AMD Jaguar 2.3GHz 8-core
      Graphics AMD Radeon GCN 4.0
      RAM 12GB
      AV HDMI-out, Optical Out
      USB 3 USB 3.0 ports
      Weight 3.81kg
      Ethernet Yes
      Microsoft Xbox One S

      Microsoft Xbox One S

        • Good
        • Gorgeous industrial design
        • Sweet form factor
        • No power brick!
        • Whisper quiet
        • Bad
        • Robot white is easy to smudge
        • OS concerns still persist
        Read detailed Microsoft Xbox One S review
        HDD 500GB, 1TB, 2TB
        Processor AMD Jaguar 1.75GHz 8-core
        Graphics AMD Durango 2 GCN 1.0
        RAM 8GB
        AV HDMI-out, Optical Out
        USB 3 USB 3.0 ports
        Weight 2.9kg
        Ethernet Yes
        Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

        Further reading: Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Microsoft
        Sourabh Kulesh
        Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
        Crypto Sector Could Suffer in Pakistan as Its Central Bank Looks to Ban Cryptocurrencies: Report
        Google Pixel Foldable Smartphone Resembling Oppo Find N Design Spotted on Android 12L Beta

