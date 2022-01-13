Microsoft discontinued production of all Xbox One gaming consoles in late 2020 in order to focus on production of the latest generation Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. Xbox Series S/X consoles, along with Sony PlayStation 5, have been difficult to source due to the global supply chain issues faced by the manufacturers. The news comes a few days after a company executive said that Xbox Series S/X gaming consoles have outsold previous generations when considering the same period.

The Verge quotes Cindy Walker, Senior Director of Xbox Console Product Marketing, to say Microsoft “stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020” to focus on production of Xbox Series X (Review)/ Series S gaming consoles. Meanwhile, a report by Bloomberg said that Sony also mulled discontinuing the production of PlayStation 4 consoles at the end of 2021 in order to meet PlayStation 5 demands, however, it chose to continue manufacturing the older console.

The Verge report also says that the retailers will now be looking to sell their remaining stocks of Microsoft Xbox One X and Xbox One S consoles.

Phil Spencer, Executive Vice President of Gaming at Microsoft, mentioned in an interview with the New York Times that Xbox Series X/S consoles outsold the previous generations of Xbox consoles, at the same point in their respective life cycles. These gaming consoles were launched in November 2020 but soon faced supply chain issues globally.