Microsoft Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition have been reportedly discontinued by the company. Though there has been an increased demand for the current generation consoles during the lockdown, Microsoft has stated that as the production of the next generation console, Xbox Series X, ramps up, it was natural to stop the production of the current generation Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. The company has reportedly stated that the standard Xbox One S will continue to be sold.

As per a statement given by a Microsoft spokesperson to The Verge, “As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we're taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.” The spokesperson added, “Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally.”

The Xbox One X and both versions of the Xbox One S are currently available in India, however, Microsoft's Australian website only lists the standard Xbox One S. Amazon US has marked the Xbox One X and the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition as discontinued. Notably, while the production of these consoles may have stopped, stocks still seem to be available on retailers like Amazon and Flipkart in India. “Gamers can check with their local retailers for more details on Xbox One hardware availability,” the spokesperson stated according to The Verge.

The Xbox One X was unveiled in 2017 while the Xbox One S came in 2016 as a successor to the original Xbox One from 2013. Then, in April 2019, the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition was launched without a Blu-ray Disc drive.

Talking about the upcoming Xbox Series X, Microsoft has planned a games showcase for July 23, similar to what Sony did with the PS5 games showcase event last month. While Sony also showed off the PS5 console and all the accessories, Microsoft may do the same with the Xbox Series X during the July 23 event.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.