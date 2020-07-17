Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Xbox One X, Xbox One S All Digital Edition Production Stopped in Preparation of the Series X: Report

Microsoft Xbox One X, Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Production Stopped in Preparation of the Series X: Report

Microsoft Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition are still being sold through retailers in India.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 July 2020 12:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Xbox One X, Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Production Stopped in Preparation of the Series X: Report

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Series X games showcase is scheduled for July 23

Highlights
  • Microsoft has stopped making Xbox One X and Xbox One S digital edition
  • Xbox One S standard edition will continue to be made and sold
  • Xbox One S digital edition was launched just last year

Microsoft Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition have been reportedly discontinued by the company. Though there has been an increased demand for the current generation consoles during the lockdown, Microsoft has stated that as the production of the next generation console, Xbox Series X, ramps up, it was natural to stop the production of the current generation Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. The company has reportedly stated that the standard Xbox One S will continue to be sold.

As per a statement given by a Microsoft spokesperson to The Verge, “As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we're taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.” The spokesperson added, “Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally.”

The Xbox One X and both versions of the Xbox One S are currently available in India, however, Microsoft's Australian website only lists the standard Xbox One S. Amazon US has marked the Xbox One X and the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition as discontinued. Notably, while the production of these consoles may have stopped, stocks still seem to be available on retailers like Amazon and Flipkart in India. “Gamers can check with their local retailers for more details on Xbox One hardware availability,” the spokesperson stated according to The Verge.

The Xbox One X was unveiled in 2017 while the Xbox One S came in 2016 as a successor to the original Xbox One from 2013. Then, in April 2019, the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition was launched without a Blu-ray Disc drive.

Talking about the upcoming Xbox Series X, Microsoft has planned a games showcase for July 23, similar to what Sony did with the PS5 games showcase event last month. While Sony also showed off the PS5 console and all the accessories, Microsoft may do the same with the Xbox Series X during the July 23 event.

 

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Xbox One X
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
International Space Station Power Upgrades Nearly Finished After NASA Spacewalk

Related Stories

Microsoft Xbox One X, Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Production Stopped in Preparation of the Series X: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Video Support, Android TV Launched
  2. Realme 6 Gets a New Variant in India, With 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage
  3. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Infinix Smart 4 Plus to Launch in India on July 21 at 12 Noon
  5. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31s Tipped to Launch in India in July
  7. Nokia TA-1274 Phone Spotted on FCC, 4,380mAh Battery Tipped
  8. MacBook Air (2020) Review
  9. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Design Launched in India
  10. Redmi 9C May Launch as a Rebadged Poco Phone in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Xbox One X, Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Production Stopped in Preparation of the Series X: Report
  2. International Space Station Power Upgrades Nearly Finished After NASA Spacewalk
  3. Microsoft’s Project xCloud Game Streaming Service to Launch in September
  4. Twitter Says Attackers Targeted 130 Accounts in Bitcoin Scam Hack: 10 Points
  5. Solar Probe Reveals Sun's Tiny 'Campfires' in Closest-Ever Photos
  6. Nokia TA-1274 Phone Spotted on FCC, 4,380mAh Battery Tipped
  7. Facebook Messenger Introduces Zoom-Like Screen Sharing Feature
  8. TikTok Banned in India: Here’s How Creators Have Been Dealing With It
  9. Honor MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15, MagicBook Pro With Latest AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs Launched
  10. Tesla Tries to Assure Workers There's No Big Virus Outbreak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com