Microsoft Xbox One X Launched in India: Price, Release Date, and More

 
23 January 2018
Microsoft Xbox One X Launched in India: Price, Release Date, and More

Highlights

  • Microsoft Xbox One X price in India is Rs. 44,990
  • The console will go on sale in India from Tuesday itself
  • It will be available from both online and offline stores

Microsoft has finally announced the Xbox One X India price and release date at a media event in New Delhi on Tuesday. The company’s answer to the PS4 Pro will cost Rs. 44,990 (MSRP) and will be available starting Tuesday itself from Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Landmark, and Microsoft India stores, apart from over 100 speciality gaming stores in the country.

At the launch event, Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager, Consumer & Devices Sales, Microsoft India, said the company has a comprehensive retail distribution plan for India.

Prior to this, the Xbox One X had a January 15 release date. This was an error on Microsoft's part. At the time it was still gauging retailer interest and supply requirements.

Given that the PS4 Pro has had supply issues in India, it’s heartening to see Microsoft release the Xbox One X not too late after its international debut on November 7. It’s a break from the company’s usual wait time that saw the Xbox One S release almost a year and a half after the rest of the world and original Xbox One hitting the country nearly a year after everywhere else.

Nonetheless, when we reviewed the Xbox One X around its global launch we noted that it’s a superlative option right now. Given the price of PC components being expensive just adds to its value. If you own a 4K TV or plan to get one and have a good enough Internet connection, it’s definitely a good choice right now. Though if you already own a PS4 Pro or a PS4, it could shape up to be a decent complementary system provided more developers support it in terms of Xbox One X enhancements.

Rishi Alwani

