Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Xbox Console Streaming Preview Launched, Allows Users to Stream Any Game to an Android Phone

Microsoft Xbox Console Streaming Preview Launched, Allows Users to Stream Any Game to an Android Phone

Ahead of Project xCloud, Microsoft is letting users test a local game streaming feature.

By | Updated: 30 October 2019 18:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Xbox Console Streaming Preview Launched, Allows Users to Stream Any Game to an Android Phone

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Xbox Console Streaming is now available to a select group of testers

Highlights
  • Xbox Console Streaming lets users stream games to an Android device
  • The games run on the local console and are streaming to a mobile device
  • Microsoft hasn't revealed any launch timeline for a stable version yet

Microsoft started a public preview of its Project xCloud game streaming service earlier this month. While everyone waits for the company's Google Stadia rival, Microsoft is now letting Xbox One testers try out a new feature called Console Streaming. The new feature lets users play Xbox One games on a mobile device via their own Xbox One console. The feature is now available in preview for Android users. Console Streaming will let gamers leverage their existing gaming devices to remotely access their existing games.

Console Streaming works with all Xbox 360 and Xbox One game titles while Project xCloud preview is currently limited to four games. You can stream just about any existing game installed on your Xbox One console. The preview is currently available to all Xbox Insider members in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings, based in the US and UK. Microsoft claims it will expand the preview program to more rings and regions soon.

An Android 6.0 and higher based smartphone or tablet is required along with an Xbox One controller. Other requirements include an Internet connection with 10Mbps (download) and 4.7Mbps (upload), NAT type: Open, and network latency of less than 70ms. Microsoft has released an Xbox Game Streaming app on the Play Store to set up the feature.

Jonathan Hildebrandt, Principal Program Manager at Microsoft, wrote on the company's official blog, "We set out on this vision for game streaming earlier this month by beginning the public preview of Project xCloud, allowing you to play games directly from the cloud. And now we're delivering on our second streaming option by kicking off the preview of Console Streaming so you can remotely play your full Xbox One library from your own Xbox."

The feature will enable users to play their games on-the-go but it will be limited in terms of functionality since it depends on the existing hardware. It closely resembles Sony's PlayStation 4 Remote Play feature that also uses a user's existing hardware.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Project xCloud, Xbox Console Streaming
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Samsung Releases Fix for One UI 2.0 Beta Device Lockout Issue, Starts Rolling Out November Security Patch: Report
Jio Takes Issue With COAI Letter Over Telecoms Catastrophe
Honor Smartphones
Microsoft Xbox Console Streaming Preview Launched, Allows Users to Stream Any Game to an Android Phone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  2. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  3. Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Stable Update in India: Reports
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  5. India Second Most Sleep-Deprived Nation After Japan, Fitbit Survey Finds
  6. Google Messages Brings RCS-Based Chat Experience to India: How to Get It
  7. Mi TV 4X Review
  8. iPhone SE 2 to Launch in March, Enter Mass Production in January: Kuo
  9. Samsung's Next Foldable Phone May Look Like This
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Apex Legends Crosses the Mark of 70 Million Players Globally, Takes Centre Stage in EA’s Plans
  2. Jio Takes Issue With COAI Letter Over Telecoms Catastrophe
  3. Microsoft Xbox Console Streaming Preview Launched, Allows Users to Stream Any Game to an Android Phone
  4. Samsung Releases Fix for One UI 2.0 Beta Device Lockout Issue, Starts Rolling Out November Security Patch: Report
  5. Nokia Hires 350 Workers to Speed Up 5G Development
  6. Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds, Junglecat Mobile Gamepad Launched
  7. 2020 iPhone Lineup to Sport 5nm Apple SoC, Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem: Report
  8. India Second Most Sleep-Deprived Nation After Japan, Fitbit Survey Finds
  9. WeWork Said to Be in Early Stages of Forming an Electronic-Gaming Arm
  10. Facebook Agrees to Pay Meagre UK Fine Over Cambridge Analytica Scandal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.