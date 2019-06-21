Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft to Launch Just One Next Gen Xbox Console Project Scarlett, Quietly Cancels Affordable Variant: Report

Microsoft to Launch Just One Next-Gen Xbox Console - Project Scarlett, Quietly Cancels Affordable Variant: Report

Microsoft’s Phil Spencer also said in an interview recently that the company is “focused on Project Scarlett”.

By | Updated: 21 June 2019 18:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft to Launch Just One Next-Gen Xbox Console - Project Scarlett, Quietly Cancels Affordable Variant: Report

Microsoft detailed Project Scarlett as its next-generation Xbox console at E3 earlier this month

Highlights
  • The rumoured “Lockhart” console was scrapped to avoid developer confusion
  • xCloud is also said to be another reason for Lockhart’s cancellation
  • Project Scarlett will debut next year

Microsoft is reportedly focused on developing a single console for release next year, unlike the previous reports that had claimed the existence of two consoles – one affordable low-end option and the other high-end premium version. The Xbox lovers had got an indication about the same when Microsoft's Phil Spencer talked about just one console – its Project Scarlett – at E3 earlier this month. The other rumoured Xbox console, which was internally dubbed as Lockhart, is said to be no longer in development and Microsoft is now putting all the effort behind the premium version, internally known as Anaconda, under broader Project Scarlett efforts.

According to a report by Thurrott.com, the game developer confusion and the extra effort needed to make sure games are compatible with both consoles and work well on them are said to be the key reasons why Microsoft decided to scrap Lockhart.

“…developers were having a harder than expected time creating next-generation games that spanned across two systems with various specs,” the publication wrote. “As you might expect, developers were putting a focus on making games that would run well on the lower-end device first and then scaling them up to the higher-specced, Anaconda.”

“Keep in mind, it's easier to scale up than it is to scale down. Because of this, next-gen Xbox games would be at performance and visual disadvantage which is not what Microsoft would like to see as it starts to go head-to-head with the next generation PlayStation,” the report added.

Phil Spencer also addressed the topic in a recent interview with Business Insider, in which he reiterated the company's focus on Project Scarlett.

“Last year we said consoles, and we've shipped a console and we've now detailed another console. I think that's plural,” Spencer told the publication. “Right now, we're focused on Project Scarlett and what we put on stage.”

The Verge reports that Microsoft's cloud gaming effort – xCloud – is also said to be one of the reasons behind the dismissal of Lockhart.

Like Google Stadia, Microsoft's xCloud is going to be a game streaming service, which will allow the consumers to play games without needing a console. Microsoft is also said to be working on Console Streaming, which allows users to stream games from their consoles to other devices in home and outside.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Xbox, Project Scarlett
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Dell Says Millions of PCs at Risk Due to Critical Flaw in SupportAssist Tool; Fix Issued
Alexa, How Can I Fly to Mumbai?
Honor Smartphones
Microsoft to Launch Just One Next-Gen Xbox Console - Project Scarlett, Quietly Cancels Affordable Variant: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7
TRENDING
  1. Horns Are Growing on Young People's Skulls Due to Phone Use: Research
  2. Sony WI-C310, WI-C200 Wireless Bluetooth Earphones Launched in India
  3. PUBG Lite Beta Pre-Registrations Now Live in India With Guaranteed Rewards
  4. Here Are the TVs That Netflix Works Best On in 2019
  5. Redmi K20 Pro Explorer Programme Begins in India Ahead of Formal Launch
  6. Gmail Dark Mode Spotted in Latest Android App, Tips Imminent Launch
  7. Realme 2, Realme C1 Get Android Pie-Based ColorOS Beta Update in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Tipped to Sport 'Sound on Display' Technology
  9. Motorola One Vision With 21:9 Display, 48-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India
  10. Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setups Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.