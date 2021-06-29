Technology News
Microsoft says players can use Xbox Cloud Gaming with touch controls on their devices or use a compatible controller.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 June 2021 11:25 IST
Xbox Cloud Gaming includes over 100 games

Highlights
  • Microsoft launched beta for Xbox Cloud Gaming on iOS, PC in April
  • Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can stream games on iOS, PC
  • Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming service is available in 22 countries

Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service (formerly called xCloud) is now available on iOS devices and Windows 10 PCs to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Back in April, the company announced an invite-only beta for Xbox Cloud Gaming on iOS devices and PC and now, it is rolling out to everyone in 22 countries. iOS and PC users will be able to make use of Xbox Cloud Gaming via their browser if they have a decent Internet connection. There are over 100 games in the Xbox Cloud Gaming library that players can get access to right now if they have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Vice President and Head of Product at Xbox Cloud Gaming, Catherine Gluckstein, shared through a blog post that Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers who have Windows 10 PCs or iOS devices including iPhones and iPads. Users will need to use their browsers be it Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Safari to use Xbox Cloud Gaming and get access to over 100 games. The Verge was able to get it running on macOS as well via Safari and Chrome. As of now, the service is available in 22 countries including Austria, Belgium, Germany, France, the US, and others. India, unfortunately, is not on the list.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now powered by Xbox Series X that Microsoft calls an upgrade to the most powerful Xbox hardware. This means while the game is streamed on your local device, it is actually running on Xbox hardware in a datacentre. The company says this will allow gamers to experience game streaming at 1080p at up to 60fps across “the broadest of devices.”

Xbox Cloud Gaming can be experienced on compatible devices using touch controls or supported controllers or even the Backbone One controller for iOS. As mentioned earlier, players need to have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription that costs $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,100) in the US. Microsoft currently has a major discount running bringing the cost down to just $1 (roughly Rs. 75) and not just that, buying the subscription for one month gives you two extra months for free. In India, Game Pass Ultimate typically costs Rs. 699 per month but Microsoft has the same offer running here as well giving three moths subscription for just Rs. 50, though Indian users will not be able to experience Xbox Cloud Gaming just yet.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari Named in Police Complaint Over Distorted Map Issue

