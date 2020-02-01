Technology News
loading

Xbox Bug Bounty Programme Launched With Rewards of Up to $20,000

Xbox Bounty Program rewards start at $500 for low-risk bug discovery and go up to the highest amount of $20,000 for critical bug exploitation through remote-code execution.

By | Updated: 1 February 2020 13:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xbox Bug Bounty Programme Launched With Rewards of Up to $20,000

Bug hunters can share the vulnerabilities through Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure

Highlights
  • "The goal of the bounty program is to uncover significant vulnerabilies
  • The rewards start at $500 for low-risk bug discovery
  • $20,000 is offered for critical bug exploitation through remote execution

Microsoft announced a new Xbox Bounty programme today. As part of the programme, security researchers or white hat hackers can help the tech giant identify security loopholes in its Xbox Live network and services. Microsoft would pay up to $20,000 to security researchers for reporting vulnerabilities The Xbox Bounty programme invites gamers, security researchers, and others around the world to help identify security vulnerabilities in the Xbox Live network and services and share them with the Xbox team, the tech giant said in a statement on Thursday.

"The goal of the bug bounty program is to uncover significant vulnerabilities that have a direct and demonstrable impact on the security of Microsoft's customers," said the company.

Bug hunters can share the vulnerabilities through Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure (CVD) and eligible submissions with a clear and concise proof of concept can get rewards of up to $20,000, the official blog notes.

The rewards start at $500 for low-risk bug discovery and go up to the highest amount of $20,000 for critical bug exploitation through remote-code execution.

Microsoft also offers similar programmes for its other services -- Microsoft Edge browser, 'Windows Insider' preview builds, Office 365, Azure Cloud.

For the Azure bug bounty programme, security researchers can earn up to $300,000.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Azure, Xbox, Xbox Bounty Program
Amazon Now Employs 798,000 People Worldwide, 500,000 in the US

Related Stories

Xbox Bug Bounty Programme Launched With Rewards of Up to $20,000
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X2 Teaser Video Tips Design Similarities to Redmi K30 Ahead of Launch
  2. Thousands of Instagram Users' Personal Details Exposed: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
  4. Finance Minister Proposes New Electronics Manufacturing Scheme in Budget 2020
  5. Realme C3 Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  6. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55 ‘2020 Edition’ Review
  7. Oppo Smartwatch Teased in Official Photo by VP Brian Shen
  8. JioTVCamera Accessory for Jio Fiber Set-Top Box Launched in India
  9. Realme X Series, Realme Pro Series to Get Android 11 Update, CMO Confirms
  10. Is Samsung Galaxy A51 a Worthy Redmi K20 Rival?
#Latest Stories
  1. Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes New Electronics Manufacturing Scheme
  2. Coronavirus Outbreak: Apple to Close All China Mainland Stores Through February 9
  3. Xbox Bug Bounty Programme Launched With Rewards of Up to $20,000
  4. Amazon Now Employs 798,000 People Worldwide, 500,000 in the US
  5. Poco X2 Teaser Video Tips Design Similarities to Redmi K30 Ahead of Launch
  6. Our Meena Chatbot Better Than Others, Google Claims
  7. CERN Ditches Facebook's Workplace App Over Data Privacy
  8. Budget 2020 Live: When and Where to Watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Speech on TV, Internet, and Mobile
  9. Coronavirus Outbreak: As Misinformation Spreads on Social Media, Facebook Removes Posts
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Highlight Features Tipped, Including Stereo Speakers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.