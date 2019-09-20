Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Will No Longer Reveal Xbox Live Monthly Active User Figures in Its Earnings Reports

Microsoft Will No Longer Reveal Xbox Live Monthly Active User Figures in Its Earnings Reports

Gaming revenue, however, will continue to be disclosed in the Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

By | Updated: 20 September 2019 15:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Will No Longer Reveal Xbox Live Monthly Active User Figures in Its Earnings Reports

Microsoft has revealed that it will no longer include Gaming Revenue or Xbox Live Monthly active users in its earnings reports.

The reason why this change is being made may have to do with the company's Xbox Game Pass service. This allows gamers to play new releases with their $10-a-month subscription, which means that software sales could take a hit. However, these could be offset by the revenue earned from the subscription service, Windowscentral reported on Thursday.

Gaming revenue, however, will continue to be disclosed in the Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The company has, apparently, been shifting focus away from hardware to software and digital services.

Recently, Microsofts head of Xbox and gaming, Phil Spencer, confirmed the company is not working on a streaming-only console.

Previously, some reports had suggested that Microsoft's next-generation Project Scarlett console would ship with both a high-end version and a 'cloud console' with limited amounts of local compute for things like controller input, image processing and collision detection.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Xbox Live, Xbox Game Pass
Alphabet Unit Wing to Make Drone Deliveries for Walgreens, FedEx in the US
Apple's Communications Head Steve Dowling Quits
Honor Smartphones
Microsoft Will No Longer Reveal Xbox Live Monthly Active User Figures in Its Earnings Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras Launched in India
  2. Realme X2 to Include Snapdragon 730G, VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech
  3. Redmi 8A Display, Design Revealed Ahead of September 25 Launch
  4. OnePlus 7T to Offer 23 Percent Faster Charging With Warp Charge 30T: CEO
  5. OnePlus 7T Pro Leaked Render Showcases Pop-Up Selfie Camera, ToF Sensor
  6. Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Needs a Better Handle
  7. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders to Start via Flipkart, Amazon on September 20
  8. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders Are Now Live via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall
  9. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  10. Samsung Galaxy A70s With 64-Megapixel Camera Said to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Price to Be Cut During Flipkart Big Billion Days: All Details
  2. Redmi 8A Display Teased on Flipkart, Mi.com Gets Event Page Ahead of September 25 Launch
  3. Apple's Communications Head Steve Dowling Quits
  4. Realme X2 to Debut With Snapdragon 730G, VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech Confirmed Too
  5. Redmi 8A India Launch Set for September 25: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Microsoft Will No Longer Reveal Xbox Live Monthly Active User Figures in Its Earnings Reports
  7. Alphabet Unit Wing to Make Drone Deliveries for Walgreens, FedEx in the US
  8. Facebook Making Ads More Playful to Prompt Interactions
  9. Batman Arkham Collection, Lego Batman Series Games Free for a Limited Time on Epic Games Store
  10. Google Search to Add Support for 3 New Indian Languages by End of This Year, Updated Mobile Search UI Also Coming
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.