At E3 2016, when the Xbox One X was known as Project Scorpio, Microsoft waxed eloquent on the use of VR for its souped up Xbox One iteration. Fast forward to E3 2018 and we've seen Microsoft focus on games and the delivery of them with services like Xbox Game Pass. Virtual reality was strangely absent with the company focussing on 4K performance of the Xbox One X and other enhancements. According to Microsoft's Chief Marketing of Gaming Mike Nichols, the company has no plans for virtual reality or even mixed reality on the Xbox One family of consoles, preferring to focus on experiences centred around the TV instead and stating that Microsoft believes that the PC is the best platform for VR.

"We don't have any plans specific to Xbox consoles in virtual reality or mixed reality," Nichols said in conversation with GamesIndustry.biz. "Our perspective on it has been and continues to be that the PC is probably the best platform for more immersive VR and MR. As an open platform, it just allows faster, more rapid iteration. There are plenty of companies investing in it in the hardware side and the content side, or some combination therein. Obviously on phones, augmented reality is a good scenario as well that's going to grow. But as it relates to Xbox, no. Our focus is primarily on experiences you would play on your TV, and ultimately we'd like to make those experiences more broadly."

The approach seems to have worked. At least in some markets. As per the latest NPD sales figures, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC exclusive State of Decay 2 stormed to the top of the US charts for May. It was the best-selling game with launch month sales nearly double of the previous game, State of Decay.

