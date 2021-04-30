Technology News
loading

Microsoft to Take Smaller Cut From Video Game Developers: Report

Developers can now reportedly keep 88 percent of the revenue that they make from their games.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 30 April 2021 10:50 IST
Microsoft to Take Smaller Cut From Video Game Developers: Report

The makes Microsoft's store more attractive to independent developers and smaller gaming studios

Highlights
  • Apple is battling lawsuit filed last year by Fortnite creator Epic Games
  • Epic has accused Apple of trapping people in its mobile device world
  • Apple pulled Fortnite from its App Store in August of last year

Microsoft will cut its charges for video game developers who publish games in its online store, starting August, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

According to the report, developers can now keep 88 percent of the revenue that they make from their games, up from 70 percent earlier, making Microsoft's store more attractive to independent developers and smaller gaming studios.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The move comes at a time when Apple is battling a lawsuit filed last year by Fortnite creator Epic Games alleging that the iPhone maker has abused its dominance in the market for mobile apps.

In legal filings, Epic has accused Apple of trapping people in its mobile device world and collecting "outsized commission" at the App Store that serves as the only source of digital content.

Apple counters that it has no monopoly when it comes to digital games and that the suit is part of an effort by Epic to portray "Apple as the 'bad guy' so that it can revive flagging interest in Fortnite."

Apple pulled Fortnite from its App Store in August of last year after Epic released an update that dodges revenue sharing with the iPhone maker, and the companies are now locked in a legal battle.

A trial in the case is set to begin May 3 in US federal court.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft
NASA Postpones Mars Ingenuity Helicopter’s Fourth Flight Due to Software Glitch

Related Stories

Microsoft to Take Smaller Cut From Video Game Developers: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Lite Will Not Be Playable Anymore Starting Today, April 29
  2. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  3. Watch The Space Station Cruising Across The Moon, Caught In Sunlight
  4. Dogecoin Investor Says He Became a Millionaire in 2 Months
  5. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Mi 11X Review: Who Says You Have to be an All-Rounder?
  7. Microsoft Office Is Planning to Replace Calibri as Its Default Font Soon
  8. iPhone 12 Series in Purple Colour, AirTag Go on Sale
  9. NASA Pays Rich Homage To Apollo 11 Astronaut Michael Collins
  10. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Series Debuts With 11th-Gen Intel Processors
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini in Purple Colour Now Available in India; AirTag Goes on Sale as Well
  2. IBM to Acquire Software Provider Turbonomic for Over $1.5 Billion
  3. Microsoft to Take Smaller Cut From Video Game Developers: Report
  4. NASA Postpones Mars Ingenuity Helicopter’s Fourth Flight Due to Software Glitch
  5. Twitter Warns of Rising Costs, Slow User Growth as Pandemic Boost Fizzles; Meets Revenue Expectations
  6. Amazon Expects Sales Windfall as US Economy Reopens, Posts Record Profits
  7. Microsoft Office Is Planning to Replace Calibri as Its Default Font Soon, Introduces 5 New Font Families
  8. Realme Buds Q2 With Up to 20 Hours Playback, Environmental Noise Cancellation Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha With 11th-Generation Intel Core Processor Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. IIT Madras Team Develops New Method to Restore Old, Damaged Photos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com