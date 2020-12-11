Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator Coming to Xbox Series S/X in Summer 2021 With Same Level of Depth as PC

Microsoft Flight Simulator Coming to Xbox Series S/X in Summer 2021 With Same Level of Depth as PC

Microsoft Flight Simulator was released on PC in August and will be the first game in the series to get a console release.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 December 2020 15:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Flight Simulator Coming to Xbox Series S/X in Summer 2021 With Same Level of Depth as PC

Microsoft Flight Simulator uses satellite data for its map

Highlights
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series S/X in 2021
  • The game was launched on PC in August
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator to have same level of depth on consoles as PC

Microsoft Flight Simulator will be coming to Xbox Series S/X in summer of 2021. The development was shared at The Game Awards, as well as by Microsoft through an official post on its website. Microsoft Flight Simulator won the Best Simulator/Strategy Game award at the ceremony. The official post by head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann states that console players can expect the same level of depth as PC players. While there is no exact date for the release, Microsoft did mention that the game will be available via Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

The game will be coming to Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X in summer next year. Microsoft says that it will have the same level of depth as the PC version. Xbox Series S/X players can also expect the same-themed DLC bundles and other improvements as seen on PC. Microsoft is also working with third-party partners to bring peripherals to the next gen consoles to improve the simulation experience.

Microsoft Flight Simulator uses satellite data and cloud-based AI to map the entire planet with great detail as you fly a variety of planes from one location to another. There are two million cities, over 37 thousand airports, 1.5 billion buildings, real roads and mountains, and much more. At The Game Awards that recently wrapped up, it won Best Simulator/Strategy Game of 2020.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will be available through Xbox Game Pass on launch day for Xbox Series S/X players. The game was launched for PC in August and requires a beefy configuration to get the best experience. It would be interesting to see how a game that can tax high-end gaming PCs, fare on Xbox Series S/X.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, The Game Awards
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Star Wars Spinoffs to New Marvel Series: Everything Disney Announced

Related Stories

Microsoft Flight Simulator Coming to Xbox Series S/X in Summer 2021 With Same Level of Depth as PC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Purportedly Surfaces on the Web, Again
  3. Vivo Y12s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Could Launch in India Soon
  4. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S Teased for India Launch
  5. Redmi 9 Power Could Come With Quad Rear Cameras
  6. Wifi Dabba Is Taking Notes from Google to Make Your Wi-Fi Faster, Cheaper
  7. iFFalcon K61 4K TV With HDR10 Support, Android TV 9 Pie Launched in India
  8. Google Assistant Can Read Out Notifications While Using Wired Headphones
  9. The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 7 Recap: Pedro Pascal Shows Himself
  10. OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating; OnePlus 9, 9E May Not
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch Pre-Order Begins Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Rs. 948 Postpaid Family Plan With ‘Unlimited’ Data, Voice Calls Launched: Details Here
  3. The Game Awards 2020: Among Us, Super Smash Bros. Get New Additions; Mass Effect, Dragon Age 4 Teased, More
  4. Google Assistant Can Read Out Your Notifications When Using Any Wired Headphone
  5. Google Is Making It Easier to Use Microsoft Office Files in Workspace Apps
  6. Microsoft Flight Simulator Coming to Xbox Series S/X in Summer 2021 With Same Level of Depth as PC
  7. Star Wars Spinoffs to New Marvel Series: Everything Disney Announced
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Free DLCs Coming Early 2021, Amassed Around $480 Million Pre-Launch, Console Players Hit With Bugs
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Purportedly Surfaces on a Browser Benchmark
  10. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S India Launch Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com