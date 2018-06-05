Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft E3 Sale Discounts Xbox One X and Popular Games

 
, 05 June 2018


Highlights

  • Xbox One X gets its first discount
  • FIFA 18, PUBG among games on sale
  • Xbox Game Pass, Live Gold for just $1

Microsoft has announced a sale on Xbox consoles and games ahead of the year's biggest gaming convention, E3 2018. As always, it's highly unlikely the console discount will be available in India, but you can still snag some best-selling and popular titles at a discount.

Calling it "the biggest Xbox sale of the year", Microsoft has slashed $50 off both Xbox One models. From June 10 to June 23, the Xbox One X will be available at $449 (about Rs. 30,200) in the US, making it the first ever discount for the 4K-capable console since its release last November.

If you don’t care about 4K gaming, the Xbox One S will start at $199 (about Rs. 13,400) for the 500GB model, and $249 (about Rs. 16,700) for the 1TB one. Lastly in hardware, Microsoft is taking $10 off Xbox One controllers, be it the standard black and white, the special and limited edition ones, or even make-your-own via Xbox Design Lab.

Moving on to games, you can expect a maximum of 75 percent off Xbox One games starting June 7. The list of games on sale will include the likes of Battlefield 1, FIFA 18, NBA 2K18, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Forza Motorsport 7, Destiny 2, Super Lucky’s Tale, Monster Hunter: World, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Sea of Thieves. Season Passes and DLC will also be on discount.

For those that have stayed away from Xbox's two subscriptions offerings – Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold – Microsoft is enticing them with a limited-time introductory offer: $1 (about Rs. 67) for the first month. It's a great way to try out the service.

It's tradition for game publishers to run sales annually during E3. Sony announced its own last week, which includes discounts on games such as God of War, and a new blue-coloured console called the Days of Play Limited Edition PS4.

Further reading: Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Controller, E3 2018

