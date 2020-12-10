Technology News
  Microsoft Bringing Cloud Gaming With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to iOS, PC in 2021

Microsoft Bringing Cloud Gaming With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to iOS, PC in 2021

Microsoft has faced issues in the past when it comes to streaming games on iOS devices but it looks like the two companies may be close to an agreement.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 December 2020 12:58 IST


Halo Infinite will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2021

Highlights
  • Microsoft’s cloud gaming service coming to iOS and PC in 2021
  • The company said 40 percent of new users are gaming on Xbox Series S
  • Xbox Game Pass monthly engagement more than doubled in November

Microsoft has announced it will be bringing cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to iOS and PCs next year, starting spring. The service, that is currently available on Android devices, Xbox consoles, and PC, will be in beta initially. You can already play Xbox Game Pass titles on PC, but with cloud streaming, you will not need a powerful system as all the computing will be done via cloud. Microsoft also shared that Xbox Game Pass monthly engagement more than doubled in November.

Through an official blog post, the company shared that compared to the previous year, Xbox Game Pass monthly engagement more than doubled in November. To keep the momentum going, Microsoft will bring cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to iOS devices and PCs in spring 2021, though an exact date was not shared. Game Pass Ultimate costs Rs. 699 per month but is currently discounted significantly to Rs. 50. Purchasing one month of Game Pass Ultimate will give you two months of access for free.

While Game Pass titles are already playable on PCs, they require powerful hardware as the games will be rendered on the player's system. With cloud gaming, players using older or more budget-friendly hardware will be able to take advantage of the library of games without having to worry about their desktop's capability to run them. On PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be available through the Xbox app and browser.

iOS implementation has been in development for quite some time now and has faced many hurdles, but it looks like Apple and Microsoft have finally reached a resolution. Back in September, Apple revised its App Store guidelines to allow game streaming on iOS devices, however, Microsoft called it “a bad experience” for users. It is unclear on what terms cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will come to iOS devices but Microsoft has shared it will run through the mobile Web browser.

Microsoft also shared that over 40 percent of new users joining Xbox are playing on Xbox Series S, the more budget-friendly next-gen console option. Smart Delivery allowed for over 1.6 million seamless game upgrades to be delivered to Xbox Series S/X owners. Europe saw record sellouts in France, Germany, and the UK where the Xbox Series S/X were sold out in a matter of hours. In November, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Rainbow Six: Siege, Tetris Effect Connected, and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order with EA Play on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate were the most popular games.

The company also announced that it will bring cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to Australia, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico. Additionally, it shared a list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2021 that include Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2, The Ascent, The Medium (console launch exclusive), Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (console launch exclusive), and more.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

Further reading: Microsoft, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Apple
Vineet Washington
