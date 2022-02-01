Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft's $68.7 Billion Activision Blizzard Deal to Be Reviewed by US FTC: Report

Microsoft's $68.7-Billion Activision Blizzard Deal to Be Reviewed by US FTC: Report

The deal announced by Microsoft in January is its biggest-ever and is set to be the largest all-cash acquisition on record.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 February 2022 17:43 IST
Microsoft's $68.7-Billion Activision Blizzard Deal to Be Reviewed by US FTC: Report

Microsoft has so far avoided the type of scrutiny faced by Alphabet and Meta Platforms

Highlights
  • The deal was announced by Microsoft
  • Sony said on Monday it will acquire Bungie
  • Microsoft and Activision gave themselves until June 2023

The US antitrust review of Microsoft's $68.7 billion (roughly Rs. 5,10,990 crore) proposed acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard Inc will be handled by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Bloomberg News reported late on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The FTC, instead of the Justice Department, will investigate whether the takeover will harm competition, the report said.

In a bid to toughen merger guidelines, the FTC and the Justice Department had last month jointly said that industries had become increasingly concentrated and a surge in merger filings in 2020 and 2021 signaled the situation will worsen.

Days later, the FTC voted unanimously to sue to block arms maker Lockheed Martin's proposed $4.4 billion (roughly Rs. 32,890 crore) purchase of rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings over antitrust concerns.

Microsoft, Activision, and FTC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The deal announced by Microsoft in January is its biggest-ever and is set to be the largest all-cash acquisition on record. It will bolster Microsoft's firepower in the booming videogaming market where it takes on leaders Tencent and Sony.

Meanwhile, Sony said on Monday it will acquire Bungie, the original creator of the Halo videogame and developer of Destiny, in a deal valued at $3.6 billion (roughly Rs. 26,910 crore), the latest in a wave of consolidations sweeping the gaming sector.

Microsoft has so far avoided the type of scrutiny faced by Alphabet and Meta Platforms, but this deal, which would make it the world's third largest gaming company, will put the Xbox maker on lawmakers' radars, said Andre Barlow of the law firm Doyle, Barlow & Mazard, after the deal was announced.

Reuters previously reported that Microsoft would pay a $3 billion (roughly Rs. 22,420 crore) break-fee if the deal falls through, according to a source familiar with the matter, suggesting the company was confident of winning antitrust approval.

Microsoft and Activision gave themselves until June 2023 to complete the transaction.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, FTC, Call of Duty, Activision Blizzard
Realme 9 Pro+ Teased to Get In-Built Heart Rate Sensor Ahead of India Launch

Related Stories

Microsoft's $68.7-Billion Activision Blizzard Deal to Be Reviewed by US FTC: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  2. India Smartphone Market Saw Highest-Ever Shipments, Revenue in 2021: Report
  3. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S India Price Tipped
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  5. Realme 9 Pro+ to Feature In-Built Heart Rate Sensor
  6. Is It a Spaceship? See What Hubble Space Telescope Captured
  7. JioPhone 5G Specifications Tipped to Include Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ Sale Delayed, S22 Ultra Marketing Images Leak
  9. Realme 9 Pro Blue Colour Variant Spotted Ahead of Rumoured February Launch
  10. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
#Latest Stories
  1. 5G Spectrum Auctions in 2022: Stakeholders Positive on Next-Gen Network Rollout in India
  2. Digital Rupee in 2022–23: How Industry Stakeholders See the Move by Government
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ Sale Date Allegedly Pushed to March, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Marketing Images Leak
  4. Pixel 4a Removed From Google Store Less Than Two Years After Launch
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Begin Month on a High as Wider Crypto Market Witnesses Reasonable Gains for All Major Altcoins
  6. Crypto Tax: Most Industry Insiders Laud India’s 'Regulate Over Restrict' Approach, But Few Concerns Remain
  7. Google Messages Spotted Testing iMessage Reactions; Emoji Translations Appear to Be Inconsistent
  8. Thailand Rolls Back Plan to Levy 15 Percent Tax on Gains Made From Crypto Assets: Report
  9. Telegram Update Brings Video Stickers, Improved Message Reactions, New Navigation Options, More
  10. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.