Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Deal to Deliver $390 Million Payday for Activision Blizzard's Embattled CEO Bobby Kotick

Microsoft Deal to Deliver $390 Million Payday for Activision Blizzard's Embattled CEO Bobby Kotick

Kotick will miss out on a change of control payment because he doesn't own any unvested equities, which is uncommon for public company CEOs.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 January 2022 10:34 IST
Microsoft Deal to Deliver $390 Million Payday for Activision Blizzard's Embattled CEO Bobby Kotick

Bobby Kotick has led Activision since 1991 and turned it into one of the world's biggest videogame giants

Highlights
  • Kotick plans to step down once the deal with Microsoft closes
  • He will miss out on a change of control payment
  • Kotick dropped his salary to $62,500 (roughly Rs. 46 lakh) in October

 Activision Blizzard's Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick has gone from defending his handling of sexual harassment and discrimination claims at the video game maker to preparing to walk away with a windfall of at least $390 million (roughly Rs. 2,910 crore).

The 58-year-old executive stands to receive the payday after clinching a deal on Tuesday to sell Activision to Microsoft for $68.7 billion (roughly Rs. 5,13,090 crore), but the vast majority will come from the 3.95 million Activision shares he owns, regulatory filings show.

He will miss out on a change of control payment because he doesn't own any unvested equities, which is uncommon for public company CEOs.

Kotick plans to step down once the deal with Microsoft closes, which is expected in June 2023, a person familiar with the matter said. Had he stayed as Activision's CEO, he would have reported to Microsoft's gaming chief Phil Spencer, a far cry from running a standalone company.

Kotick, who has led Activision since 1991 and turned it into one of the world's biggest videogame giants, said in an interview on CNBC on Tuesday that the company had "worked through" allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination that led to more than 20 employees being fired and 20 more individuals facing other forms of disciplinary action last year.

A spokesperson for Kotick and Activision declined to comment.

Activision shareholders only narrowly approved Kotick's $155 million (roughly Rs. 1,160 crore) pay package last year, after investors criticised the company for awarding him one of the highest compensation packages in the corporate world.

In response, Activision decreased Kotick's base salary and cash bonus by 50 percent and made 95 percent of his total compensation subject to performance.

Activision also did away with a "transformation transaction award" that would have given Kotick a special payout, whose value would be determined in the future, should the company have been sold.

In October, in light of the sexual harassment and discrimination charges at the company, Kotick dropped his salary to $62,500 (roughly Rs. 46 lakh), the minimum allowed under California law and stopped receiving any bonuses or equities, vowing to improve the company culture.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick
Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Microsoft Deal to Deliver $390 Million Payday for Activision Blizzard's Embattled CEO Bobby Kotick
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, 120W Charging Debuts in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  5. Vivo T1 India Launch, Variants Tipped
  6. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Get Annual Plans in India: All Details
  7. Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Debuts in India
  8. Realme 9 Series Price in India and Launch Details Confirmed by Executive
  9. Realme Book Enhanced Air Lightweight Windows 11 Laptop Launched
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Acquires Activision Blizzard: 5 Reasons Why This Is the Company’s Biggest Deal Ever
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series May Sport Triple Rear Cameras, Leaked Renders Show
  3. Intel Set to Launch Energy-Efficient Chip for Bitcoin Mining at ISSCC on February 23
  4. Severance Trailer: Adam Scott Wipes His Memories in Ben Stiller-Directed Apple TV+ Series Out February 18
  5. Redmi Note 11 Alleged Codenames for Global Markets Tip Five Models in Upcoming Lineup
  6. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Annual Plans Launched in India and Few Other Countries
  7. Garmin Venu 2 Plus Smartwatch With Voice Assistance Support, Health Snapshot Tool Launched in India
  8. Georgia Town Binds Residents in Holy Oath Against Bitcoin Mining as Power Crisis Plagues Region
  9. ExoMars Tests Landing Scenarios as September Launch inches close
  10. Anker Powerport Atom III Slim 65W GaN Charger With USB Type-C, USB Type-A Ports Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com