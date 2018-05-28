Microsoft Launches Free-to-Play Windows 10 Racing Game, Miami Street

Microsoft Studios has released a new free-to-play single-player racing game called Miami Street for Windows 10. It's been developed by Brighton-based Electric Square, which is the sister studio to Studio Gobo, in-charge of delivering new content for For Honor, and the now-defunct Disney Infinity.

Unlike traditional racing titles, Miami Street is played in a cinematic view – think Fast and Furious movies, without any of the banter – and you're in charge of navigating corners via quick-time events. You can accelerate via left mouse button, space bar or touchscreen (if your device has one), and brake by releasing said control.

Miami Street has been developed for any Windows 10 device, so it doesn't have high graphics requirements. That means you don't need a GPU from the likes of Nvidia or AMD. It's also trying to appeal to everyone, with Electric Square stating as much in its announcement: "Miami Street is a new kind of racing game, built for a broad audience who love easy to pick-up-and-play experiences."

It's not anything like the other racing series from Microsoft Studios, Forza, but rather takes after mobile-based experiences such as Asphalt. Miami Street has an energy mechanic, which gets used every time you participate in a race. There's also a car repair system: cars take one point of wear when you use them, and a repair kit is needed after three points of wear.

Miami Street has been given a soft launch on the Microsoft Store, which means it may not be available in your region. It's not available for download in India, if you're wondering.

