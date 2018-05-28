Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft Launches Free-to-Play Windows 10 Racing Game, Miami Street

 
, 28 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Launches Free-to-Play Windows 10 Racing Game, Miami Street

Highlights

  • Miami Street designed for any Windows 10 device
  • Akin to mobile games like Asphalt
  • Currently available in few regions

Microsoft Studios has released a new free-to-play single-player racing game called Miami Street for Windows 10. It's been developed by Brighton-based Electric Square, which is the sister studio to Studio Gobo, in-charge of delivering new content for For Honor, and the now-defunct Disney Infinity.

Unlike traditional racing titles, Miami Street is played in a cinematic view – think Fast and Furious movies, without any of the banter – and you're in charge of navigating corners via quick-time events. You can accelerate via left mouse button, space bar or touchscreen (if your device has one), and brake by releasing said control.

Miami Street has been developed for any Windows 10 device, so it doesn't have high graphics requirements. That means you don't need a GPU from the likes of Nvidia or AMD. It's also trying to appeal to everyone, with Electric Square stating as much in its announcement: "Miami Street is a new kind of racing game, built for a broad audience who love easy to pick-up-and-play experiences."

It's not anything like the other racing series from Microsoft Studios, Forza, but rather takes after mobile-based experiences such as Asphalt. Miami Street has an energy mechanic, which gets used every time you participate in a race. There's also a car repair system: cars take one point of wear when you use them, and a repair kit is needed after three points of wear.

Miami Street has been given a soft launch on the Microsoft Store, which means it may not be available in your region. It's not available for download in India, if you're wondering.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Studios, Miami Street, Windows 10
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Airtel Rs. 449 Pack Takes on Rs. 448 Jio Recharge With 140GB Data for 70 Days
Google India Unveils 'Summer With Google' Educational Campaign for Kids
Best AC deals
Microsoft Launches Free-to-Play Windows 10 Racing Game, Miami Street
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Mi Note 5 Price, Specifications Spotted; May Launch on May 31
  2. 8 Mobile Phones With 6GB RAM Under Rs. 20,000
  3. Xiaomi Mi 8 Confirmed to Be Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC
  4. Samsung's New Phones, OnePlus 6 and Realme 1 in India, and More News This Week
  5. Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review
  6. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.2 Update
  7. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition India Sale Starts Tomorrow
  8. WhatsApp for iPhone Starts Receiving Group Audio Calls: Report
  9. Lenovo Z5 With Fully Bezel-Less Display, 4TB Storage to Launch on June 5
  10. Airtel Rs. 449 Pack Offers 2GB Data per Day to Take on Jio
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.