Metroid Prime 4 Developer Is Bandai Namco Studios Singapore: Report

 
, 09 February 2018
Metroid Prime 4 Developer Is Bandai Namco Studios Singapore: Report

Highlights

  • Bandai Namco Singapore is working on Metroid Prime 4
  • The studio has talent that worked on Star Wars 1313
  • Previous Metroid Prime games were made Retro Studios

Metroid Prime 4 for the Nintendo Switch is being developed by Dark Souls and Dragon Ball Fighterz publisher, Bandai Namco. Rumours have been swirling around all week following the discovery of several Linkedin profiles alluding to a secret project the Singapore staff of Bandai Namco was working on.

This was confirmed by Eurogamer. In the past, the site’s had a solid track record of what to expect from game companies. Bandai Namco Singapore staffers include those who have worked on the ambitious Star Wars 1313 that was cancelled amidst Disney buying out LucasArts.

Past games in the Metroid Prime series were developed by the US-based Retro Studios under supervision from Nintendo. For Metroid Prime 4 Nintendo has confirmed in the past that Retro will not be a part of its development. This time around Bandai Namco Studios Singapore is the lead studio on the game collaborating with Nintendo.

 

For the uninitiated, the Metroid trilogy had you in the role of bounty hunter Samus Aran who was tasked with exploring varied, alien landscapes, battling space pirates, and solving puzzles along the way. It differed from earlier Metroid games with its first-person perspective, unique control scheme, and fully-realised 3D environments. Chances are Metroid Prime 4 should have a similar direction with some modern twists to the formula akin to how Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Hopefully more information on Metroid Prime 4 is on the way. It's not unusual for Nintendo to announce a game so early in development (much like it did with Breath of the Wild) but it does make us curious for what to expect.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition - Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bandai Namco, Metroid Prime, Metroid Prime 4, Nintendo Switch
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

