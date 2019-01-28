Metro Exodus Xbox One India Release Cancelled

Metro Exodus for the Xbox One has been cancelled for India. Previously, both Metro Exodus on PS4 and Xbox One were listed for release in the country. Now, however, this does not appear to be the case. The latest entry in the post-apocalyptic shooter series will be making it to the PS4 only. The Metro Exodus PS4 price is Rs. 3,499 on specialist retailer Games The Shop. The game isn't up for pre-order on Amazon India or Flipkart just yet, though this is no surprise considering that Games The Shop often is the most proactive game retailer of the bunch.

That said, Gadgets 360 has requested Games The Shop for comment and will update this story if we hear from the company as both versions were listed on its site. This isn't the first time Xbox One games have had their India releases curtailed. Even Xbox One exclusives like Below weren't released in the country. Even indie darlings Firewatch and Virginia could not be purchased by Indian Xbox One owners either. Even the biggest game of 2018, Fortnite isn't accessible on the Xbox One. Fortnite is not available on Xbox One in India. You can't download Fortnite Battle Royale via the India Microsoft Store and you can't buy Fortnite Save the World either.

The only way you can play Fortnite Battle Royale in India without changing Microsoft Store regions is by buying the Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle for Xbox One which has the game on disc.

This isn't a new problem either. Previously, Dead Rising 4 skipped an India release on the Xbox One as did Sonic Mania.

Interestingly, demand for the Xbox One X has been steady, retailers speaking to Gadgets 360 confirm.

It's an odd decision to not bring Metro Exodus to India. More so when you consider that the game appears to play best on the Xbox One X and that the PC version of the game requires a ridiculously powerful PC. Perhaps it has to do with the fact that the game costs Rs. 2,900 digitally on the Microsoft Store versus a possible retail disc price of Rs. 3,499. Though this doesn't make sense when you consider that other games like Resident Evil 2 are cheaper on the Microsoft Store versus their physical version.

Nonetheless, when we reviewed the Xbox One X around its global launch we noted that it's a superlative option right now. Given the price of PC components being expensive just adds to its value. If you own a 4K TV or plan to get one and have a good enough Internet connection, it's definitely a good choice right now.

