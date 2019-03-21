Technology News
Metro: Exodus Sold 2.5 Times as Many Copies at Launch as Metro: Last Light

, 21 March 2019
Highlights

  • Metro: Exodus sold over twice as many copies as Metro: Last Light
  • The game had abandoned Steam in favour of Epic Games Store
  • Its release on Epic Games Store appears to have been a success

Metro: Exodus appears to have been a success according to Epic Games. Metro: Exodus, which had earlier switched from Steam to Epic Games Store, had faced a backlash. Now Epic Games Store stats shared during a GDC 2019 keynote reportedly claimed that sales for Metro: Exodus were two-and-a-half times that of its predecessor Metro: Last Light for the same duration since launch. That's good news for fans of the franchise, and it appears that the game's switch to Epic Games Store has been a success. Metro: Exodus is the third instalment in the survival horror series, preceded by Metro: Last Light, and Metro 2033 respectively.

This bit of information comes via VG247. However, it's important to note that this doesn't necessarily indicate that Metro: Exodus' sales took place entirely on Epic Games Store. The game was up for pre-orders on Steam for a while before it made the switch to Epic Games Store. At the moment, Epic Games hasn't announced how many units of the game were sold on Steam or even what percentage of the sale took place via pre-orders.

Deep Silver, the publisher of Metro: Exodus and Metro: Last Light, hasn't provided sales data for either game. This means that the data Epic Games mentioned at GDC 2019 doesn't reveal much beyond the fact that Metro: Exodus sold a lot more copies than Metro: Last Light soon after launch.

The VG247 report also mentions that Subnautica and Slime Rancher, which were available for free via Epic Games Store for two weeks, each received over 4.5 million downloads on the platform.

In related news, Quantic Dream's games Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human are coming to PC as Epic Games Store exclusives. You can check out that bit via this video.

Comments

Metro Exodus, Metro 2033, Metro Last Light, Steam, Epic Games Store
