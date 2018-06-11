Metro Exodus Release Date Announced at Microsoft Xbox E3 2018 Briefing

Post-apocalyptic shooter Metro Exodus has a release date. The game will be playable on February 22, 2019 on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Helmed by 4A Games, the Microsoft Xbox E3 2018 event showed off a lengthy gameplay trailer with loads of exotic locales, weapons, and enemies. Metro Exodus was announced at Microsoft’s E3 2017 event. Sequel to the classics, Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light, Metro Exodus has you exploring post-apocalyptic Russia, fending off all sorts of mutants and enemy factions.

"Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Flee the shattered ruins of dead Moscow and embark on an epic, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in the greatest Metro adventure yet," claims developer 4A. "Explore the Russian wilderness in vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter."

What's more is, the game would use ray tracing on PC. Metro: Exodus will be using Nvidia RTX which possibly hints at a looming Volta release date for the second half of 2018 at the very latest. Metro Exodus developer 4A Games announced that it's partnering with Nvidia on Nvidia RTX and that a demo featuring ray tracing should be out at GDC 2018.

