Metro Exodus Release Date Announced

Post-apocalyptic shooter Metro Exodus for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC has a new release date of February 15. This comes after developer 4A confirmed that the game has gone gold which is industry parlance for being ready for release. The previous release date for Metro Exodus was February 22. Showing up a week earlier is an interesting move. This is because February 15 is when Crackdown 3, Far Cry New Dawn, and Anthem (for EA Access and Origin Access members) are out too.

"Fans will also be pleased to hear that Metro Exodus has gone gold, and the game will officially launch one week earlier than previously communicated," a post on the official Metro website reads. "Play the game on February 15th 2019."

Metro Exodus release date and editions

Metro Exodus price is $60 (around Rs. 4,200) on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. This is for the standard edition of the game. In terms of pre-order bonuses, Xbox One owners get a code for Metro 2033 Redux, PS4 owners get a dynamic theme, while PC owners get a digital art book and OST. There's a Metro Exodus Gold Edition and and an Aurora Limited Edition. These are what they come with.

Metro Exodus Gold Edition

Metro Exodus game

Metro Exodus expansion pass

Metro Exodus Gold Edition Digital pre-order bonuses

Xbox One - Digital Code for Metro 2033 Redux on Xbox One

PS4 - Two dynamic PS4 dashboard themes and Metro Exodus OST

PC - Digital artbook and Metro Exodus OST

Metro Exodus Aurora Limited Edition

Metro Exodus game disc

Metro Exodus expansion pass

Exclusive steelbook

The World of Metro art book

Bespoke metal case

Metro Exodus Aurora Limited Edition pre-order bonuses

Xbox One - Digital Code for Metro 2033 Redux on Xbox One

PS4 - Two dynamic PS4 dashboard themes and Metro Exodus OST

PC - Digital artbook and Metro Exodus OST

Metro Exodus India price and editions

Metro Exodus does not have an official India release date, price or editions outside of the Microsoft Store, PS Store, and Steam right now. Though that should change closer to its arrival sources at retail tell Gadgets 360. Metro 2033 for the Xbox 360 and PC was published by THQ and distributed by Mumbai-based E-xpress in India back in 2010. Its price was Rs. 2,499 on Xbox 360 and Rs. 699 on PC at the time. Metro: Last Light released two years later for Rs. 999 on PC and Rs. 2,799 on PS3 and Xbox 360. It was published by Deep Silver (following THQ's bankruptcy) while distribution duties were managed by the now defunct Milestone Interactive.

For a brief period after this, games from Deep Silver were distributed by Sunder Electronics which brought in the critically-panned Homefront: The Revolution. Gadgets 360 has been given to understand that Deep Silver does not have an Indian distributor for its games at the moment. However, given the fan following that the Metro games have in India, we won't be surprised to see an announcement regarding an official Indian release at retail soon enough.

