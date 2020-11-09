Technology News
  Mass Effect Legendary Edition Remaster Announced, Mass Effect 5 in 'Early Stages'

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Remaster Announced, Mass Effect 5 in ‘Early Stages’

4K remaster of original Mass Effect trilogy coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2021.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 9 November 2020 12:50 IST
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Remaster Announced, Mass Effect 5 in ‘Early Stages’

Photo Credit: EA/BioWare

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Highlights
  • Mass Effect 1, 2, 3 part of Mass Effect Legendary Edition
  • Will have “targeted enhancements” for PS5, Xbox Series S/X
  • ‘Veteran team’ working on Mass Effect 5, no other details

Mass Effect has more games in the works right now. Over the weekend in celebration of Mass Effect Day — it's named “N7 Day” after the in-game military training programme, and takes place on November 7 appropriately — developer BioWare announced Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a long-anticipated 4K remaster of the original Mass Effect trilogy, coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2021. It won't have a direct release on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, but it will be forward compatible and have “targeted enhancements”. BioWare also revealed that it is working on Mass Effect 5.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will include all single-player content, downloadable content (DLC), and additional in-game content such as promo weapons, armours, and packs from Mass Effect (the 2007 title made for Xbox 360, PS3, and PC), Mass Effect 2 (the 2010 title also made for Xbox 360, PS3, and PC), and Mass Effect 3 (the 2012 title made for Xbox 360, PS3, PC, and Wii U). Mass Effect Legendary Edition will offer support for 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR visuals, and faster frame rates.

While the games will be updated to 4K with updated textures, shaders, models, and effects, BioWare noted that this is not a full remake, but rather an enhanced version that allows new players and Mass Effect fans to experience the first three games in their “best possible form”.

BioWare VP and studio GM Casey Hudson added: “As game developers, we always hope that our games will transcend their original platforms. Having the opportunity to remaster the trilogy means that the fruits of a decade of our work will live on, and will be experienced better and clearer than ever before.”

mass effect 5 mud skipper small Mass Effect 5 concept art mud skipper

Concept art for Mass Effect 5. BioWare titled the file “Mud Skipper”
Photo Credit: EA/BioWare

As for the untitled Mass Effect 5, Hudson said that “a veteran team” is in the “early stages” of working on the “next chapter of the Mass Effect universe.” The studio doesn't have any other details to share at this point. Hopefully BioWare can return to form after the troubled development, and poor critical and commercial reception for Mass Effect: Andromeda, released in 2017 on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is out in 2021 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. There is no release window for Mass Effect 5.

Comments

Mass Effect, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Mass Effect 5, Mass Effect 2, Mass Effect 3, BioWare, EA, Electronic Arts, PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
