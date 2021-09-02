Marvel's Midnight Suns is an upcoming real-time strategy (RTS) game set in the Marvel Universe and was showcased at Gamescom 2021. Now, Marvel Entertainment has shared its first gameplay footage that shows off the characters and some of their abilities, along with the game mechanics. Marvel's Midnight Suns will be released in March next year for consoles and PC. It will combine turn-based combat with role-playing game (RPG) elements. Marvel will reveal more about the game on September 7.

As per the official website, Marvel's Midnight Suns is described as “a new tactical RPG set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, putting you face-to-face against demonic forces of the underworld as you team up with and live among the Midnight Suns, Earth's last line of defense”. The game is based on the characters from the Midnight Sons comics.

The gameplay trailer starts off with the stoyline of Marvel's Midnight Suns as a new hero named Hunter is awakened after “a few centuries” after defeating Lilith, Mother of All Demons. However, Lilith has been brought back and the reformed Midnight Sons are now tasked with defeating her. It shows some XCOM style turn-based action with Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Magik, and others. There's a card system where players can select a set of abilities for their character. There are also dialogue options and?

Marvel's Midnight Suns features characters including Blade and Ghost Rider, and those who sign up for the newsletter will get an exclusive Blade Nightstalker skin when the game launches in March 2022. Marvel will likely show off more footage on September 7 at 11:30am PT (12am IST) where Hunter and Wolverine will take on Sabretooth.

The game will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/ Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, as well as Steam and Epic for PC. It has been developed by Firaxis games and published by 2K.