Marvel’s Avengers Game Release Date, Trailer Unveiled at E3 2019

It’s not the stars you know.

By | Updated: 11 June 2019 10:45 IST
Photo Credit: Square Enix/Marvel

Highlights
  • Marvel’s Avengers game to release May 15, 2020
  • Available on PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One
  • It has single-player, co-op gameplay

Two years after it was first revealed, publisher Square Enix has provided a release date — May 15, 2020 — and released a full-length trailer for Marvel's Avengers, now described as an action-adventure game that claims to blend “cinematic storytelling with single-player and co-operative gameplay.” Though the game is not canon with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it focuses on many of the same core members: Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, and Black Widow. It's a bit weird — albeit understandable — to not have the likeness of the actors who have portrayed these characters so memorably on the big screen, with the run culminating for most in Avengers: Endgame.

The Avengers game trailer opens with a celebration of Avengers Day (A-Day) in San Francisco, as the aforementioned superheroes gather for an unveiling. But soon, an attack on the Golden Gate Bridge draws their attention, and they naturally team up to stop the threat. The trailer shows off the myriad abilities of the group film fans already know very well, though it's a bit staccato in how it sets up the premise: a reactor on a Helicarrier blows up and takes Cap down with it into the San Francisco Bay. It turns out to be an apocalyptic event, as we are shown a dystopian SF city, with the Avengers soon re-teaming to save the world.

 

Here's the official synopsis for Marvel's Avengers, via Square Enix:

“Marvel's Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own Helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all superheroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth's Mightiest Heroes.”

Marvel's Avengers will release May 15, 2020 on PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One. It has been developed by Crystal Dynamics in collaboration with Eidos-Montréal — both of whom worked together on the Tomb Raider franchise — Nixxes Software, and Crystal Northwest.

