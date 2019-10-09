Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics — best known for its work on the Tomb Raider games — has shed some light on the length of the game's single-player story campaign, which it suggests will be “something comparable to what we've done in the past”, with the likes of 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider. That means you're looking at about 10–12 hours for the core missions, and around 30 hours including the side missions. But Marvel's Avengers won't stop there, as Crystal Dynamics plans to add to the single-player story campaign “over the course of multiple years”.

In a statement to IGN, Crystal Dynamics said: “Marvel's Avengers has an all-original, core campaign narrative comparable to previous Crystal Dynamics games. The numbers quoted were for Rise of the Tomb Raider; as we are still in development, we have not yet finalised the exact number of hours for the campaign in Marvel's Avengers. This is the most ambitious game Crystal Dynamics has ever developed, and in addition to the main campaign narrative, we're crafting stories that will take fans on a journey over the course of multiple years.”

That was itself in response to earlier comments made by Crystal Dynamics' senior brand director Rich Briggs: “We're not putting exact numbers on [campaign length] just yet, but you can expect something comparable to what we've done in the past. [...] If you think about previous Crystal [Dynamics] games, you know that if you want to be playing your way through the core story, it's going to be in that area, 10 to 12 hours. But if you want to see everything there is, and do all the side missions and everything else, you're generally looking at 30 plus hours in the Tomb Raider games.”

In its initial reveal at E3 2019, publisher Square Enix had noted that Marvel's Avengers would feature offline single-player content and online co-op battles with up to four people. The specified game length naturally only refers to the time you'll need for the former.

Later at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel's Avengers creative director Shaun Escayg revealed that PS4 owners would be the first to get access to a beta version of the game, thanks to a partnership between Sony and Square Enix.

And then at New York Comic-Con 2019, Square Enix revealed that Ms. Marvel / Kamala Khan would be a playable character and the story protagonist in Marvel's Avengers. Sandra Saad is voicing Ms. Marvel.

Marvel's Avengers is out May 15, 2020 on PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One. It has been developed by Crystal Dynamics in collaboration with Eidos-Montréal — both of whom worked together on the Tomb Raider franchise — Nixxes Software, and Crystal Northwest.