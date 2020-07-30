Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Marvel’s Avengers Beta to Offer Over 20 Missions, Hawkeye DLC Post Launch

Marvel’s Avengers Beta to Offer Over 20 Missions, Hawkeye DLC Post-Launch

The Avengers game beta begins August 7 on PS4, and August 14 on Xbox One and PC.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 30 July 2020 11:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Marvel’s Avengers Beta to Offer Over 20 Missions, Hawkeye DLC Post-Launch

Photo Credit: Square Enix

Marvel's Avengers beta

Highlights
  • At least three story missions in Marvel’s Avengers beta
  • Avengers beta progress won’t carry over to the full release
  • Hawkeye will have his own standalone story missions

Marvel's Avengers beta begins August 7 and will offer more than 20 single-player and co-op missions that will take between 10 minutes to two hours to complete, developer Crystal Dynamics announced in a live stream on Wednesday. You'll take on the role of four heroes — Iron Man, Kamala Khan, Black Widow, and Hulk — and develop their skills. Additionally, Crystal Dynamics also teased what's coming to the Avengers game after launch, which includes Hawkeye as one of the new heroes. And lastly, the Hulkbuster armour is playable in the beta.

As part of the aforementioned single-player missions, the Marvel's Avengers beta includes the Golden Gate Bridge intro that runs for 25 minutes and ends in a Taskmaster boss battle, and more “Hero Story” missions that find Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel and Hulk in the American Pacific Northwest and taking the Quinjet for a spin to the Russian tundra. Abomination is among the villains you'll encounter.

Once you're done with the campaign bits, you can jump into HARM (Holographic Augmented Reality Machine) rooms, War Zones, and Drop Zones, by yourself or with three other humans. HARM rooms are virtual training simulators and as you progress, you'll unlock 3 HARM Challenge rooms, wherein you can practice your combat skills, individually and as a team.

War Zones are missions you can play with a mix of AI and humans; there are five in the beta. Drop Zones are smaller, more focused versions of War Zones, Crystal Dynamics explains, and they are great for earning gear and levelling up heroes. Speaking of levelling up, a portion of the skill tree that you've access to will allow you to get your heroes to a “Hero Level” of 15 and a “Power Level” of 45.

Depending on how you fare, you'll be able to unlock two exclusive “Nameplates” that will carry over to Marvel's Avengers' full release in September. But unfortunately, all other progress will not be carried over, which means you'll have to start from scratch — and replay all the missions you tackle in the Avengers game beta.

That leaves Hawkeye, who will have his own story missions once he's available in Marvel's Avengers, separate from the main campaign. You can play solo or co-op. Hawkeye will be joined by a new unnamed villain, Crystal Dynamics said. It also reiterated that all post-launch content will be free of cost.

Marvel's Avengers beta starts August 7–9 for PS4 pre-orders. It will be available August 14–16 for Xbox One and PC pre-orders, and to everyone on PS4. And between August 21–23, the Avengers beta will be open to everyone across all platforms. Pre-load will always be available a day prior.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Avengers, Marvels Avengers, Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix, Marvel
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Qualcomm Suggests Delay in 5G iPhone 12 Launch, October Debut Now Likely
Antitrust Hearing Online Moments: Jeff Bezos' Snack, Room Ratings, and 'The Net'

Related Stories

Marvel’s Avengers Beta to Offer Over 20 Missions, Hawkeye DLC Post-Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  2. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  3. Huawei Tops Samsung for First Time in Smartphone Shipments in Q2: Canalys
  4. Hisense to Launch QLED and LED Smart TV Range in India
  5. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  6. OnePlus Nord Review
  7. Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website
  8. Realme C15 With Helio G35 SoC, Massive 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Google One Phone Backups Feature Goes Free, New iOS App Coming Soon
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Prices Leak Again
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Faces US National Security Review
  2. OnePlus 8T May Have Been Spotted on Geekbench, Shows 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC
  3. Antitrust Hearing Online Moments: Jeff Bezos' Snack, Room Ratings, and 'The Net'
  4. Marvel’s Avengers Beta to Offer Over 20 Missions, Hawkeye DLC Post-Launch
  5. Qualcomm Suggests Delay in 5G iPhone 12 Launch, October Debut Now Likely
  6. Google One Phone Backups Feature Now Available for Free, New iOS App Coming Soon
  7. Samsung Says Strong Demand for Memory Chips Overcame Impact of Pandemic on Smartphone Sales
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Render Hints at Bigger Outer Display, Hole-Punch Camera Design
  9. Big Tech Antitrust Hearing: Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Skewered With Internal Emails
  10. Huawei Tops Samsung for First Time in Global Smartphone Shipments in Q2 2020: Canalys
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com