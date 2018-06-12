At E3 2018, Ubisoft and Nintendo collaboration Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle got a Donkey Kong downloadable content (DLC) release date. Dubbed as Donkey Kong Adventure, it's out on June 26. Touted as the biggest DLC for the game yet, it's spread across four zones and it focusses on Donkey Kong and Rabbit Cranky who team up with Rabbid Peach to take down Rabbid Kong. New gameplay elements include Donkey Kong's grab-and-throw-skill. This lets him pick up and throw foes, allies, explosive sentries and even pieces of the map. This gives you creative ways to take down enemies. If you have the Mario + Rabbids Season Pass you can play it a day early on June 25.

Initially released on August 29 last year for the Nintendo Switch, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle has been one of the many successes on Nintendo's hybrid console. And with Donkey Kong making his way to the game with his own adventure, there's more than enough reason to come back to it.

Did you know that Mario + Rabbids originally began its life as a game similar to Dota 2? Turn-based strategy wasn’t the first pick for its genre. The game started its life as a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), such as Dota 2, and the studio even considered making a real-time strategy game.

“It was Mario + Rabbids first. Because, when we closed ourselves in a room with five designers an spent two weeks and a half brainstorming, we came up with 13 ideas," said Davide Soliani, Creative Director to Gadgets 360. "The first thing we wanted was to play around with this contrast, and to propose something completely new. As we were big tactical players, we started to scratch off all the other ideas until we kept this one."

