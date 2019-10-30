Nintendo's Mario Kart Tour has already reached 123.9 million unique downloads across the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in its first month, as per a report by Sensor Tower.

Nintendo announced the Mario Kart mobile game back in January 2018, with an original launch date of March 2019, but the game was then delayed and later launched on September 25. Mario Kart Run is the biggest mobile launch that Nintendo has ever seen, Sensor Tower said, eclipsing Super Mario Run.

The game was outpaced only by Pokemon Go, which amassed 163 million downloads in its first 30 days and has since crossed the 1 billion threshold, according to recent data shared by Sensor Tower.

So far Mario Kart Tour has raked in $37.4 million (roughly Rs. 265 crores) through in-game purchases across Apple App Store as well as Google Play Store.

Meanwhile, Super Mario Run was downloaded 21.8 times, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp was downloaded 19.1 million times, Fire Emblem Heroes was downloaded 9.7 million times, Dr. Mario World was downloaded 7.4 million times and Dragalia Lost hit 1.6 million downloads - all in their first month.

Call of Duty: Mobile is another popular mobile game that was recently launched, and apart from featuring the popular battle royale game mode, also features other classic modes that have been seen in the iconic first person shooter Call of Duty franchise. Announced back in March this year, Call of Duty: Mobile is developed by Tencent Games - the makers of PUBG Mobile.

Launched on October 1, Call of Duty: Mobile crossed the 100 million downloads mark in its first week.