Technology News
loading

Mario Kart Tour Multiplayer Testing to Begin in December: Nintendo

Mario Kart Tour currently lacks the option to race against friends, leaving the game without a key element.

By | Updated: 1 November 2019 12:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mario Kart Tour Multiplayer Testing to Begin in December: Nintendo

Mario Kart Tour comes as a major test of Nintendo's shift to mobile

Highlights
  • Nintendo's shares jumped almost seven percent on Friday
  • Nintendo Switch Lite sales hit 2 million mark in 10 days after launch
  • Luigi's Mansion 3 for Switch also went on sale on Thursday

Nintendo said on Friday it would begin testing a multiplayer option for its Mario Kart Tour mobile game in December, a step towards the full multiplayer mode demanded by players and seen as essential to boosting the title's revenues.

A major test of Nintendo's shift to mobile, Mario Kart Tour currently lacks the option to race against friends, leaving the game without a key element that has helped make it one of Nintendo's longest running franchises.

Nintendo's shares jumped almost seven percent on Friday, a day after the Japanese gaming company also reported strong demand for a low-cost version of its hybrid home-portable Switch console.

Nintendo said on Thursday it sold almost two million units of its handheld-only Switch Lite device in the 10 days after its September launch, with the company's operating profit doubling in the second quarter.

Switch Lite is being purchased by many gamers as a second device and is also gaining traction among female players, Nintendo said, helping expand the device's mainstream appeal beyond a hardcore gaming contingent.

As Nintendo bolsters its hardware and software lineup ahead of the year-end holiday shopping season, the latest high profile Switch release, Luigi's Mansion 3, went on sale on Thursday to a positive critical reception.

Nintendo is not the only gaming company looking to mobile to bolster revenues, with Konami Holdings on Thursday launching a mobile version of its long running LovePlus dating sim series in Japan.

Konami's shares were trading up 4.2 percent at the midday break in Tokyo. Nintendo's shares were up 5.9 percent, with the benchmark index down 0.4 percent.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nintendo, Mario Kart Tour
Apple TV+ Goes Live at 10:30pm IST (1pm EST) Today Around the World: All You Need to Know
Honor Smartphones
Mario Kart Tour Multiplayer Testing to Begin in December: Nintendo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  2. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Leaked in Multiple Ahead of Launch
  3. Moto 360 Makes a Return, This Time as a Wear OS Smartwatch
  4. WhatsApp Brings Fingerprint Lock Feature to Android, Months After iPhone
  5. AirPods Pro Are 'Impractical' to Repair, Says iFixit
  6. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  7. Samsung Releases Fix for One UI 2.0 Device Lock Issue on Galaxy S10: Report
  8. Redmi 7 Gets MIUI 11 Stable Update in India With October Security Patch
  9. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Stable MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  10. BSNL Launches 6 Paisa Cashback on Voice Calls, Takes a Jibe on Jio
#Latest Stories
  1. Mario Kart Tour Multiplayer Testing to Begin in December: Nintendo
  2. Apple TV+ Goes Live at 10:30pm IST (1pm EST) Today Around the World: All You Need to Know
  3. Global Smartphone Market Grows to 380 Million Units in Q3, Realme Fastest Growing Brand: Counterpoint
  4. Vivo S5 Launch on November 14, to Be Targeted at Style-Conscious Buyers
  5. Jio Effect: BSNL Launches 6 Paisa Cashback Offer for Wireline, Broadband, FTTH Voice Calls
  6. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Social Network Writer Aaron Sorkin Argue Publicly
  7. George R.R. Martin Might Write House of the Dragon Episodes, but Not Before He Finishes The Winds of Winter
  8. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Leaked in Multiple Ahead of Launch
  9. NPCIL Admits Malware Attack on Computer in Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant
  10. ShopClues Acquired by Singapore-Based Qoo10 in an All-Stock Deal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.