Nintendo fans have been waiting a long time for Mario Kart Tour for mobile devices - more than a year - and now, the game is finally live on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. You can head to your phone's respective app stores and download the game. According to the description on the Apple App Store, the servers will go live at around 1:00 PDT or around 1:30pm IST. The games shows up on both store here in India and we were able to play it on both Android and iOS, which means the servers seem to be live now, although this could vary by regions.

After installing the game, you will need to link your Nintendo account to it, before you can proceed. If you don't have one, the app will take you to a webpage where you can create one from scratch or pull most of the details from a Facebook or Google account. You will need to create a new password and do a two-factor authentication in order to activate the account. Once, activated, you get the option to link it to the game. After that, you're taken back to the game where you get a random character and try out a test lap.

We had some glitches connecting to the severs intermittently, but we managed to eventually connect after a few retries. The game offers various race tracks, inspired from real-world locations as well as some popular ones from the Mario Kart series. The game is about 120MB on Android, and 192.8MB on iOS. It requires an Internet connection to play. It's a free game but there are in-app purchases too, ranging from Rs. 159 to Rs. 5,500. The description says that it also “may include advertising.” The game offers a variety of characters, karts, and gliders — all of which can be collected and upgraded. As we mentioned, the game is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.